Men’s Tennis prepares for NCAA Tournament Matchup against VCU

#26 OLE MISS (17-9.6-6 SEC)

vs. #40VCU(20-5, 2-0 A-10)

Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. CT Charlottesville, Va.

Boar’s Head Sports Club



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Ole Miss men’s tennis opens the team’s NCAA tournament on Saturday, May 6 with a first-round game against VCU in the Charlottesville Regional.

After the Rebels (17-9, 6-6 SEC) came away with No. 2 in the Charlottesville region, the squad will now open their tournament with a game against Atlantic 10 conference champion, VCU (20-5, 2 -0 A-10 ). Saturday’s game is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT at Boar’s Head Sports Club, with a win over Ole Miss against either regional host Virginia (24-4, 12-0 ACC) or Patriot League conference champion, Navy (23-19 , 6-0 Patriot), on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 for students with valid ID per session. From 2 years old it is mandatory to have a ticket. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office at 434-924-8821, online at UVAtix.comor onsite at Boar’s Head Resort from one hour prior to the event.

Live scoring and live video for the first round matchup will be available to the public. Links to both can be found above, as well as on the Ole Miss men’s tennis schedule page.

Rebels in the rankings

Ole Miss enters the NCAA Tournament, ranked as the No. 26 team in the country in the latest ITA Team Rankings. Senior Nikola Slavic remains the only Rebel to rank in singles, landing at the No. 64 position. Slav and teammate Luke Engelhardt also remain on the ITA Doubles Rankings, entering this week’s rankings at number 44.

Slavic and Lithen claim All-SEC honors

Two Rebel men’s tennis players came away with All-Conference honors last week from the SEC’s end-of-season awards announcement, as Nikola Slavic and John Hallquist Lithen both earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team for their efforts during the 2022-23 campaign. Slavic earns his third consecutive All-SEC honor for the Rebels, having been a First Team (2022) and Second Team (2021) honoree for Ole Miss in previous years. Lithen earns what is his first conference honor since 2021, when the Gothenburg, Sweden native came away with a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Engelhardt named SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss men’s tennis senior Luke Engelhardt was one of 13 student-athletes to be awarded seats on the SEC Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced in April. The SEC Community Service Team serves as an annual effort of the Southeastern Conference to highlight the achievements of student-athletes beyond the competitive field. A total of 13 individuals were named to the SEC Community Service Team this season, representing every men’s tennis program within the conference. Engelhardt, a four-year starter on the Ole Miss men’s tennis team, has spearheaded the Rebel squad to engage the team with the community. Engelhardt has become involved in several programs aimed at the betterment of the Oxford community throughout his playing career.

The Oxford Advantage

The Rebels capped off an incredible season at home on Sunday with the team’s 4-3 win over No. 21 Texas A&M, marking the Rebels’ 13th home win of the 2022-23 season. They finished with a 13-3 record in their 16 games held at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center and the William F. Galtney Tennis Center. the 2006-2007 season. The Rebels finished that year at Oxford a perfect 14-0, just beating this year’s Rebel team.

Court 1 Dream Team

Nikola Slavic And Luke Engelhardt have shed a tear for the Rebels in the No. 1 doubles position, earning a 9-3 record this year by playing together in Court 1 doubles. With an overall record of 15-7 in 2022-23, the senior duo has yet to drop another ranked doubles this season, going 3-0 to help the Ole Miss tandem slide to the No. 40 position in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings . While the pair will likely break up this weekend, the duo will still continue to pose a threat to the Rebels moving forward in the SEC tournament on their respective double lanes.

A historic series for the rebels

Prior to the Rebels’ loss to the Florida Gators earlier this season, the team saw itself on a historic winning streak after winning their previous nine consecutive doubles. The streak is the longest streak for the Rebel team since the 2008-09 season, in which Ole Miss summed up an incredible 20-game win streak en route to a 10-0 finish in SEC play, winning both the regular SEC and season as the SEC tournament claimed. titles. That Rebel team’s season would end with a loss in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, finishing the year with an overall record of 27–3 on the year.

Team Profile: VCU

The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams (20-5, 2-0 A-10) present an early challenge to the Rebels in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with VCU entering their matchup with Ole Miss as the No. 40 team in the nation. The Rams lost just five games of the season and finished undefeated in conference play en route to clinching their sixth straight Atlantic 10 conference championship title. The Rams are led in singles by two ranked individuals in Charles Bertimon and Matisse Bobichon, who are ranked No. 83 and No. 105 respectively in the country. The pair have racked up a total of 51 singles wins this season, posing a tough challenge in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles rankings. Bertimon is also in doubles alongside his brother Maxence as the duo hold the No. 83 position in the nation with a doubles record of 17-8 this season.

