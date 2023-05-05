Hockey Now Draft blog has red wings taking Moore





Hockey Now resident draft analyst Marco D’Amico has projected the Detroit Red Wings selecting Team USA center Oliver Moore to be the No. 9 selection in the 2023 draft. D’Amico’s prediction came in his Montreal Hockey Now 2023 Mock Draft: Pre-Lottery Edition. D’Amico only projected the top 16 picks in this Mock Draft. He used tankathon.com to do a lottery simulation. His draft has the San Jose Sharks first and Columbus number 2. The Red Wings have a 5% chance of winning the number 1 pick and a 5.2% chance. They have a 64.4% chance of staying at number 9 After Connor Bedard goes to the Sharks and University of Michigan sends Adam Fantilli to the Blue Jackets, D’Amico sends Swede Leo Carlsson to the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago takes on Russian star Matvei Michkov Fantilli will play for Canada at the World Cup. Team Canada announced this on Friday. Best skater in draft? The Canadiens, in D’Amico’s mock draft, take on Team USA’s Will Smith. That is followed by the Arizona Coyotes bringing forward WHL Zach Benson at number 6 and the Philadelphia Flyers bringing forward American Ryan Leonard. He surpassed 50 goals for Team USA this season. The Washington Capitals would then take David Reinbacher at number 8. He would be the first defender to leave. That causes the Red Wings to draft Moore. D’Marco writes of Moore: “Undoubtedly the most dynamic skater in the draft. Moore is one of the most dangerous forwards in his age group. Equipped with quick feet and a devastating wrist shot, Moore overwhelms the opponent by beating them to loose pucks and attacking open ice with authority. Playing on the second line of the USNDT, Moore doesn’t have the same numbers as Smith or Leonard, but he certainly has an equally impressive ceiling. Like most NHL general managers, Detroit’s Steve Yzerman believes in drafting the best prospect available, regardless of position. But the Red Wings could use another elite level forward.

