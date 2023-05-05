Dasan McCullough comes to rescue Sooners Def.

There must come a time when we (Oklahoma football coverers) leave the 2022 football season sooner and never look back. I swear, I’m trying to move on. But not today.

The 2022 Sooner defense was pretty bad, especially by Head Coach Brent Venables’ standards. Oklahoma ranked 122nd in total defense in 2022. The Sooners gave up a total of 5,993 yards, 49 opposing touchdowns, and an average of 461 yards per game. The 2022 defense was behind schools like Old Dominion, North Texas and even Alex Grinch’s USC.

What was the main reason? Of course, as with all disasters, it was not a single event, but a collection of smaller events. Blown cover here, missed tackle there, you know what I mean. As I thought about it, I wondered what is the main “event” that stops a violation. You can have a defense that tackles well, but it’s a moot point if they tackle defenders 40 yards out. They are ineffective if your defense is good at covering receivers but can’t stop the flight. Being a former offensive lineman myself, there’s one thing you can be good at that will instantly improve your defense… QB pressure.

Teams that can pressure the quarterback are successful because they disrupt rhythm, timing, and the primary handler on an offense. Pockets are the icing on the cake. The real success comes in simply pressuring a quarterback to throw off balance and make quick, bad decisions. I have a gut feeling that the Sooners defensive coaching staff thinks the same way I do…maybe great minds think the same?

Think about it. Besides quarterbacks, what is the best drafted and highest paid position in the NFL? An elite pass rusher. Growing up we called them defensive targets, but that term reminds me of guys like Bruce Smith and JJ Watt. These guys are built differently these days. Nowadays the hip and trending word is an ‘EDGE’. So the Sooners coaching staff decided to look for the best they could to get to Norman and salvage their defense. They found him in Bloomington, Indiana.

Dasan McCullough is a 6’5” – 222-pound unicorn from Bloomington, Indiana. He was a four-star consensus coming out of high school and the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Indiana Hoosiers football program. During his freshman year at Indiana, Dasan was selected as a freshman All-American after recording a total of 49 tackles, 39 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. He also recorded 3 pass breakups and 3 quarterback hurries. Dasan was ranked first among freshmen in pass rusher numbers by PFF for the 2022 season.

Dasan McCullough’s 2022 sacks

There were/are high expectations of Dasan McCullough. So far he has surpassed that. This man is a physical specimen. Its length and reach are unparalleled. He is fast and fast (yes, they are different). He is mostly physical. Just look:

In an interview with On3, Coach Venables was asked about Dasan’s progress this spring. He responded that he was “incredibly pleased with the work, buy-in, humility and competitiveness of his game.”

247Sports ranked Dasan as “one of the top 11 transfer portal players generating buzz after spring training.”

Oklahoma’s defense looked better in the Spring game. Several additions to this year’s defense seemed to prove their case for extended playing time next fall. Freshman safety Peyton Bowen was impressive, as was transfer safety Reggie Pearson. The defense line also looked much better. However, Dasan McCullough brings Sooner Nation a refreshing sense of a dominant defender. Not only is he huge, but he’s bizarrely athletic and astute on a football field. Dasan shows a defensive instinct to be around the ball. You’ve heard those TV announcers say, “That kid always seems to be at the ball,” well, that’s Dasan.

I would say Dasan is the most important addition to the Sooners defense this offseason, maybe even the entire team. Suppose Dasan can continue to develop his technique and physical style of play. In that case, I see him making the All-Big 12 first team and possibly even an All-American team.

Cheetah(s)

Dasan will compete for the coveted and often misunderstood Brent Venable’s Cheetah position. His counterpart on the position will be Justin Harrington, another Sooner who has shown impressive physical style and an equally impressive spring in 2023. Dasan will be asked to cover slot receivers, tackle inside the box on runplays and pass rushes. The Cheetah does it all, and that’s what Dasan’s game is all about.

Dasan McCullough

Justin Harrington

Officially, Dasan is here to join the defensive plan and contribute efficient production as part of the defensive unit. Unofficially, he’s here to save the Sooners’ defense and, possibly, the Sooners’ 2023 season.