Sports
Dasan McCullough comes to rescue Sooners Def.
There must come a time when we (Oklahoma football coverers) leave the 2022 football season sooner and never look back. I swear, I’m trying to move on. But not today.
The 2022 Sooner defense was pretty bad, especially by Head Coach Brent Venables’ standards. Oklahoma ranked 122nd in total defense in 2022. The Sooners gave up a total of 5,993 yards, 49 opposing touchdowns, and an average of 461 yards per game. The 2022 defense was behind schools like Old Dominion, North Texas and even Alex Grinch’s USC.
What was the main reason? Of course, as with all disasters, it was not a single event, but a collection of smaller events. Blown cover here, missed tackle there, you know what I mean. As I thought about it, I wondered what is the main “event” that stops a violation. You can have a defense that tackles well, but it’s a moot point if they tackle defenders 40 yards out. They are ineffective if your defense is good at covering receivers but can’t stop the flight. Being a former offensive lineman myself, there’s one thing you can be good at that will instantly improve your defense… QB pressure.
Teams that can pressure the quarterback are successful because they disrupt rhythm, timing, and the primary handler on an offense. Pockets are the icing on the cake. The real success comes in simply pressuring a quarterback to throw off balance and make quick, bad decisions. I have a gut feeling that the Sooners defensive coaching staff thinks the same way I do…maybe great minds think the same?
Think about it. Besides quarterbacks, what is the best drafted and highest paid position in the NFL? An elite pass rusher. Growing up we called them defensive targets, but that term reminds me of guys like Bruce Smith and JJ Watt. These guys are built differently these days. Nowadays the hip and trending word is an ‘EDGE’. So the Sooners coaching staff decided to look for the best they could to get to Norman and salvage their defense. They found him in Bloomington, Indiana.
Dasan McCullough is a 6’5” – 222-pound unicorn from Bloomington, Indiana. He was a four-star consensus coming out of high school and the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Indiana Hoosiers football program. During his freshman year at Indiana, Dasan was selected as a freshman All-American after recording a total of 49 tackles, 39 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. He also recorded 3 pass breakups and 3 quarterback hurries. Dasan was ranked first among freshmen in pass rusher numbers by PFF for the 2022 season.
Dasan McCullough’s 2022 sacks
There were/are high expectations of Dasan McCullough. So far he has surpassed that. This man is a physical specimen. Its length and reach are unparalleled. He is fast and fast (yes, they are different). He is mostly physical. Just look:
In an interview with On3, Coach Venables was asked about Dasan’s progress this spring. He responded that he was “incredibly pleased with the work, buy-in, humility and competitiveness of his game.”
247Sports ranked Dasan as “one of the top 11 transfer portal players generating buzz after spring training.”
Oklahoma’s defense looked better in the Spring game. Several additions to this year’s defense seemed to prove their case for extended playing time next fall. Freshman safety Peyton Bowen was impressive, as was transfer safety Reggie Pearson. The defense line also looked much better. However, Dasan McCullough brings Sooner Nation a refreshing sense of a dominant defender. Not only is he huge, but he’s bizarrely athletic and astute on a football field. Dasan shows a defensive instinct to be around the ball. You’ve heard those TV announcers say, “That kid always seems to be at the ball,” well, that’s Dasan.
I would say Dasan is the most important addition to the Sooners defense this offseason, maybe even the entire team. Suppose Dasan can continue to develop his technique and physical style of play. In that case, I see him making the All-Big 12 first team and possibly even an All-American team.
Cheetah(s)
Dasan will compete for the coveted and often misunderstood Brent Venable’s Cheetah position. His counterpart on the position will be Justin Harrington, another Sooner who has shown impressive physical style and an equally impressive spring in 2023. Dasan will be asked to cover slot receivers, tackle inside the box on runplays and pass rushes. The Cheetah does it all, and that’s what Dasan’s game is all about.
Dasan McCullough
Justin Harrington
Officially, Dasan is here to join the defensive plan and contribute efficient production as part of the defensive unit. Unofficially, he’s here to save the Sooners’ defense and, possibly, the Sooners’ 2023 season.
|
Sources
2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2023/05/05/oklahoma-football-dasan-mccollough-portal-rescue/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dasan McCullough comes to rescue Sooners Def.
- Kylie Jenner at the helm of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion campaign
- Google Home app finally gets garage door control
- Experts Say We Are Not As Prepared As We Should Be For The Next Pandemic – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- An earthquake has been reported near the Alabama-Georgia state line
- Watch the video taken for the trial of E. John Carroll
- Thousands of people spill into the streets awaiting the arrival of President Joko Widodo in Simpang Randu, Central Lampung
- UK elections: Labour falls short of 28% overall majority in general election, Sky News vote share predictions show | political news
- Sarath Babu’s brother denies rumors of actor’s death
- New Zealand left arm spinner Ajaz Patel joins Durham for County Championship
- RV/#17 UNC – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site
- New Master’s Program: Applied Statistics and Data Science – Newscenter