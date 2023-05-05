ACC Track and Field Championships Open this Thursday at NC State

RALEIGH, NC (theACC.com) The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place Thursday through Saturday (May 11-13) at NC States Paul Derr Track.

This is NC State’s 11th year to serve as the host school for the event and the second time in three seasons after previously hosting in 2021.

Admission to the 2023 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships is free. For more information, including a full list of events, see http://theacc.co/ACCchampPG .

Extensive coverage of the Men’s and Women’s ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed live each day via ACC Network Extra as follows: Thursday from 11am to 9pm, Friday from 11am to 9pm and Saturday from 2pm until the championship close at approximately 9 p.m. Steve Schlanger will be in attendance, with former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvier providing color commentary and Hailey Hunter as a side reporter. See below for links to the live stream of each session.

ACC Network will rebroadcast the Saturday Finals on Sunday (May 14) from 8 a.m. to noon.

Flash results will score the ACC Championships again this year, and live results are available athttps://flashresults.com/2023_Meets/Outdoor/05-11_ACC/.

The competition starts on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the men’s javelin throw, followed by finals in women’s and women’s pole vault, men’s and women’s long jump and men’s and women’s hammer throw. Thursday afternoon also features the opening events for the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon.

The prelims are scheduled for early Thursday night in three men’s and women’s running events, followed by the women’s 10,000m final at 8:10pm and the men’s 10,000m at 8:50pm.

A slew of events and preliminaries will continue on Friday and Saturday, with finals in 20 running events and four field events rounding out the championships on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.

Men from Florida State enter this year as two-time defending champions after winning the 2021 NC State team title and Duke last season. Miami won the women’s outdoor title a year ago

The Virginia Tech men and women won the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Louisville last February.

No. 7 Clemson leads three ACC men’s teams ranked in the USTFCCCA’s Top 25 this week. Florida State is No. 11 and Louisville is No. 18. 18 NC State leads the ACC in this week’s USTFCCCA women’s rankings.

The Duke 4×400 women’s relay team set an ACC record at the Penn Relay as freshmen Julia Jackson and Lauren Tolbert, grad student Madison Mulder and sophomore Megan McGinnis clocked in a time of 3:27.14. The race, currently No. 6 nationally, featured individual splits of 53.07 (Jackson), 52.05 (Tolbert), 51.85 (Mulder), and 50.19 (McGinnis) seconds.

Russell Robinson of Miami set a new ACC record in the men’s triple jump with a throw of 17.12 meters (56-2) at the Mt. SAC Relays. Born in Windermere, Florida, Robinson surpassed Virginias Jordan Scott’s previous mark of 17.08 yards (56-0) at the 2019 ACC Championships.

Clemson’s Tarees Rhoden currently leads the country in the men’s 800 meters with a time of 1:46.2. Florida State’s Jeremiah Davis remains No. 1 in the long jump at 8.19 meters (26-10.5). In the women’s, NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy ran a 4:08.29 in her debut in the women’s outdoor 1500 meters late last month to take over the No. 1 spot in that event.

Tuohy, the 2022 Women’s NCAA Cross Country Champion and a 2023 NCAA Indoor Champion in two events, remains on the latest watch list forThe Bowermanwhich was updated for the pre-NCAA Outdoors and released Wednesday afternoon.

North Carolina has won a conference-best 14 ACC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ahead of Clemsons with seven and Florida State with six. In men’s, Florida State leads with 14 team titles, followed by Clemson with 11.

Florida State Bob Braman leads all active coaches with 12 men’s ACC outdoor championships. NC States Rollie Geiger owns five, and Virginia Techs Dave Cianelli has claimed four.

Braman leads active ACC coaches in women’s championships with five, followed by Amy Deem of Miami with four. Virginia Techs Cianelli holds three ACC women’s titles as head coach, while Clemsons Mark Elliott and Dukes Shawn Wilbourn hold one each.

ACC Network Additional Watch Links – ACC Outdoor Championships

Thursday

11am-6pm

ACCNX

Thursday

6-9 p.m

ACCNX

Friday

11am-6pm

ACCNX

Friday

6-9 p.m

ACCNX

Saturday

2 p.m.-5 p.m

ACCNX

Saturday

5-9 p.m

ACCNX