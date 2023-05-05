Best spells of Katherine Sciver-Brunt in international cricket





Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from international cricket after a memorable 19-year career for England.

Winning Player of the Match in the final of the 2009 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was perhaps the icing on the cake in Sciver-Brunt’s international career that spanned nearly two decades. But the England star has quite a few memorable performances to look back on as she calls time on her international career. Here we look at some of them. 5 for 47 and 4 for 64 vs Australia, 2005 A year after her Test debut, Katherine Sciver-Brunt was the star for England in England’s Ashes series against Australia. England have not beaten Australia in a women’s test for over 20 years and were the underdogs heading into the series. But Brunt’s sensational spells at Wormsley helped England to a historic series victory. Sciver-Brunt only played the third Test of her career, destroying Australia. Her 5/47 in the first innings bowled Australia out for 131 and after England took a significant lead she came back to take four more in the second innings to limit the Aussies. She won the Player of the Match for her performance and also walked away with the Player of the Series for her 14 wickets in two Test matches. 4 for 29 against India, 2013 Sciver-Brunt’s best in the Women’s Cricket World Cup came in 2013 when she picked up key scalps against India to help England win at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. With 273 to chase, India took a big blow from Sciver-Brunt, who sent Thirush Kamini and skipper Mithali Raj back early in the chase.

Video

T20 Women’s World Cup



03:15

Veteran pacer dreams of fairytale ending with England | Women’s T20WC 2023 Katherine Sciver-Brunt wants one last taste of ultimate success with England at the 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup With Harmanpreet Kaur leading, Sciver-Brunt cut support for her from the other side by dismissing Reema Malhotra and Amita Sharma from back-to-back deliveries. She finished with 4/29 in her nine overs as England raced to a 32-run victory. 5 for 18 against Australia, 2011 In the 2011 Women’s Quadrangular Series final against Australia, Sciver-Brunt featured as England made a par-total defense at Wormsley. With 231 to win, Australia’s top scorer was hit by Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant new ball spell. She sacked Meg Lanning and Leah Poulton for ducks and then sacked Shelley Nitschke to leave Australia at 33/3. She added the wickets of Jeff Duffin and Sarah Coyte to finish with 5/18 and win the Player of the Match award as England won the Quadrangular Series title.

Video

Bowler’s Month



03:57

Black-eyed Katherine Brunt stuns New Zealand in T20WC 2009 final | Bowler’s Month England bowler Katherine Brunt provided a surplus of speed, accuracy and swing to dent New Zealand in the final of the 2009 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 3 for 6 against New Zealand, 2009 The 2009 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final turned into a Sciver-Brunt show as the fast bowler stormed into New Zealand’s top flight after her team opted to bowl first. Sciver-Brunt, with bruises around her eyes after being hit on the face in practice, dismissed Lucy Doolan, skipper Aimee Watkins and Rachel Priest as New Zealand collapsed to 85 all out at Lord’s. Sciver-Brunt finished with barely credible figures of 4-2-6-3 as England walked away with a title win, one of the standout highlights of her long career. 2 for 4 against New Zealand, 2023 In the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition, Sciver-Brunt produced a thrilling new-ball spell against New Zealand in the final group game to help England top the group and avoid facing tournament favorites Australia in the semi-finals . She cartwheeled Sophie Devine’s stumps in the very first time and then cleared Amelia Kerr with a peach to set the tone for England. New Zealand finished 71/9 in 20 overs as Sciver-Brunt finished with magic figures of 3-1-4-2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3313693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos