Focused youth supported team organize integration event for young refugees and Local Youth Warwickshire County Council

Over the past six months, the Warwickshire County Councils Targeted Youth Support (TYS) team has been running a Young Refugee Youth Project at a Warwickshire hotel.

The project held weekly sessions with young refugees, focusing on fun and informality, exploring identity and culture.

The TYS team responded to the challenges of the diversity of cultures and languages ​​by developing positive and trusting relationships with the young people and their families. This project culminated in a cross-cultural event attended by over 40 young people from across Stratford and Leamington at the SYDNI center in Leamington, which was described by a 12-year-old participant as “…the best day I’ve had had since I was in the UK”.

The aim of the event was to promote the integration of young refugees and local youth by participating in fun and meaningful activities. In collaboration with the SYDNI center, the TYS team organized sports and activities, including music and theater workshops, art projects, henna, football, boxing, table tennis, archery and basketball.

A father of two young people, one of whom attended the event, expressed his sincere thanks to the Targeted Youth Supported team and Warwickshire County Council for their kindness, patience, love and support throughout their Young Refugees Project. He acknowledged their generosity and expressed his sincere gratitude for all they did to make their stay comfortable and safe.

Hollie Hutchings, Targeted Youth Support team manager, said: “We are delighted with the success of this event. It is essential that we continue to break down barriers and build bridges. We are proud to support efforts for a more inclusive community for all. Having seen the success of this event, we will organize more integration events in the future and work together to foster positive relationships among our young people.”

Warwickshire has a proud history of welcoming newcomers, stepping forward in times of crisis to provide homes and support so families and individuals can build a new life in the UK. For more information about our TYS team please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice