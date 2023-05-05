Softball drops Game One to Akron, 6-0





Next game: Akron 5/6/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 1pm Akron MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.Akron handed the Central Michigan Softball team its second home loss of the year when the Zips capitalized on two home runs in the fourth inning en route to a 6-0 victory against the Chippewas Friday-afternoon at Margo Jonker Stadium. Central Michigan falls to 10-2 at home this year. The loss drops Central Michigan to 27-23 overall and 17-10 in the Mid-American Conference. Akron improves to 27-22 overall and 15-12 in the MAC. The two teams will complete the three-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 1 PM at the Margo Jonker Stadium. CMU was limited to just one hit and two baserunners in the afternoon when Akron starter Haley Croyle (12-7) struckout nine and clinched the victory after pitching 6 2/3 innings. Olivia Stefanoni came in relief in the sixth inning with one out. CMUs Grace Lehto (13-13) took the loss after striking out nine and pitching six innings. Maddelyn Wallace pitched the last inning in relief. “Credit Akron’s Pitcher,” Central Michigan Head Coach McCall Salmon said. “She did a fantastic job of keeping us off balance by using her ball up. It was really effective for her. We didn’t make the adjustments as well as we needed to. Give her credit. As a team we seem to be having a lot of success the second time we see a pitcher. We will make adjustments tomorrow and adjust our approach in the box and good things will happen.” Akron finished the day with six runs on nine hits by nine different players. Alexis Campbell led the way with three runs batted in, while Tiffany Stevens added two RBI’s. Kelly Alexander recorded CMU’s lone hit in the first inning. After three scoreless innings by both teams, Akron struck first with a four-run fourth inning. Molly Mcchessney led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on Meagan Lee’s single into left field. With no outs, Campbell hit a home run over the left field wall for a 3–0 Akron lead. After the Chippewas completed a double play, Jaiden Bryant made it 4-0 on another home run to left field. The Zips made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning when the visitors scraped together three hits, leading to two runs and a 6-0 lead. Devoe led off with a single through the middle and advanced to second base on Scheller’s single to the pitch. A sacrifice bunt brought both runners forward and Stevens singled in both runners through the middle. Central Michigan has won two MAC series this year after losing its first game: in Northern Illinois (April 1-2) and in Toledo (April 11-12). “We just have to look at it one pitch and one inning at a time,” Salmon said. “With every MAC series, we’re talking about winning the series. We’re in the same position to do that. We’ve had other MAC series where we lost the first game and came back and won two, so we’ve been in these situations before. This is when you jump at the opportunity. The team has been doing that all year and I’m excited to see them get the chance to take the opportunity again on their home turf.” CMU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2023/5/5/softball-drops-game-one-to-akron-6-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos