IPL 2023: Dear cricket, give me another chance: Karun Nair’s old tweet goes viral after replacing KL Rahul at LSG





KL Rahul’s injury has given the veteran Indian batsman a second chance | Thanks to BCCI ESSENTIALS KL Rahul is excluded from IPL 2023

Krunal Pandya replaces Rahul at LSG

An experienced Indian batsman will replace Rahul in the team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a serious blow as on Friday (May 5) skipper KL Rahul announced that he will undergo thigh surgery after sustaining a serious injury during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (May 1). As a result of his diagnosis, Rahul will miss the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with Krunal Pandya leading the team. Rahul’s injury is a major blow to Team India as he will miss the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, adding to the Rohit Sharma-led team’s injury woes. One’s loss is one’s gain, and Rahul’s injury presented Karun Nair with an expected opportunity. Rahul’s teammate in Karanatka state team has been named as his replacement at LSG. Nair will join the Lucknow-based franchise for the remainder of the 2023 season, having gone unsold at auction at a base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Nair was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team that reached the finals in 2022, but played only three games and scored 16 points. He was part of the camp of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2021, but did not get a single match. He also previously played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A tweet from Nair from a few months ago has gone viral in which he wrote, “Dear cricket, give me another chance.” While he remained unsold at auction for days after posting, the opportunity has finally come for him. The 31-year-old will try to make the most of it and revive his career. See Tweeting Karun Nair tweet Nair has the unique feat of being the only Indian player besides Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket. Nair got a triple ton against England in the 2016 Chennai Test. Ironically, Rahul was dismissed for 199 in the same innings. Despite this, he played just six Tests and two ODIs for the national team, with his last appearance coming in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2023-dear-cricket-give-me-another-chance-veteran-batters-karun-nair-old-tweet-goes-viral-after-replacing-kl-rahul-at-lsg-article-100021079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos