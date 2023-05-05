Football squad of Deion Sanders in Colorado, transfers: key statistics

Colorado has had 71 players on the transfer portal since last August, sparking uproar over what’s happening in Boulder and how new coach Deion Sanders will manage the roster. It’s been a dizzying few months for the Buffs, who have seen 47 players enter the transfer portal since the spring transfer window opened on April 15.

After all, some of it is expected. Meeting the Buffaloes in December, he encouraged players to “jump into that portal” after a 1-11 season, as he would land many transfers to reshape the roster.

Some players from the 2022 squad were pushed out. Some wanted change with the arrival of Sanders and his new staff and found other opportunities. Some transferred to Colorado over the winter and re-entered the transfer portal in April.

“When [Sanders] came in for the first time, he said, “there are a lot of people here who might not be here,” because he was evaluating and looking at the talent on our team,” Colorado athletic director Rick George told ESPN’s Heather Dinich Thursday. stated it, where many people don’t. … Coach is doing what he thinks is best for this program.”

The roster turnover in Colorado serves as another case study for coaches navigating the transfer portal and what the future of roster management might look like in the broader college football landscape.

Here’s a look at some numbers that underline just how drastic Colorado’s roster makeover will be compared to 2022 and the names coming in and out through the portal.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Sanders and Colorado have had more players on the transfer portal in a year than any other program since the implementation of the transfer portal in 2018. The 71 players are 21 more than the next program, Arkansas State, in which 50 players entered the portal during the 2021-22 cycle.

Ole Miss’s 2022-2023 cycle is third on the list, as 48 players have left the program in this current transfer cycle. Tennessee’s 2020-21 class is just behind the Rebels with 46. Oregon and South Florida have each had 44 players on the portal this cycle.

To be fair to Sanders and his staff, it’s hard to compare figures from previous years as this is the first year with transfer windows, allowing players to enter the portal on specific dates.

The emergence of the transfer portal

The portal has also grown in popularity since its inception. According to ESPN Stats & Information, there were 4,076 NCAA football players who entered the portal during the entire 2018-19 cycle.

Last year, that number more than doubled to 8,242 players. From August 1 through May 1, 8,699 NCAA football players — including 3,284 at the FBS level — entered the portal.

From August 2018 through January 2019, there were 2,405 NCAA football players entering the portal. In December 2022 alone, 2,729 players entered the portal.

The figures in Boulder in particular are historic. Since Colorado hired Sanders in December, the team has lost 61 players to the portal.

By comparison, USC had 29 players on the portal between the time Lincoln Riley was hired and the start of the 2022 season. Between the time LSU hired Brian Kelly and the start of the 2022 season, LSU had transferred 25 players. Both schools combined would still have fewer portal participants than Colorado.

Who left Colorado?

Not every player has been a stock player, but there are quite a few notable names on their way out.

Colorado’s leading receiver, Jordyn Tyson, a sophomore with 470 yards and four receiving touchdowns, is leaving, as is second leading receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who had 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback JT Shrout, who started nine games and threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, is leaving the team.

The lead rusher, Deion Smith, will transfer, as will defensive back Nikko Reed, who had two interceptions and seven pass interruptions in 2022. Linebacker Jeremy Mack Jr., who totaled 48 tackles last season, also leaves the program.

Four players who transferred to Colorado over the winter re-entered the portal in April, including tight end Seydou Traore, who caught 50 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns for Arkansas State in 2022.

Other notable names leaving:

Who is switching?

Deion Sanders is navigating the biggest roster turnover in the transfer portal era since taking over in Colorado. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While the number of players departing is alarming, the staff has secured a large number of transfers to replace those headed for a departure. Sanders made it very clear from day one that he would bring his own baggage and flip the roster if he felt it wasn’t right.

He has lived up to that word and has added more than 35 players to the roster since December last year.

The biggest names to date include former five-star athlete Travis Hunter, who signed with Sanders and Jackson State after high school following his release from Florida state. Hunter played like a true freshman on both offense (18 catches, 190 yards, four TDs) and defense (two INTs, eight pass breakups) and should do the same for Colorado.

Sanders also brought in his son, Shedeur Sanders, to play quarterback. Shedeur had great success at Jackson State, winning the Jerry Rice Award after the 2021 season, given to the top FCS freshman. Shedeur, who threw for 70 touchdowns and 6,963 yards in two seasons, will be the starter for Colorado and has the talent to play at this level.

Sanders was even able to reverse a transfer that had already committed to another school. Auburn receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. originally committed to Cincinnati, but returned to Colorado when given the opportunity to play for Sanders. Dawson was a redshirt freshman last season and will be eligible for another three years.

The staff also added quite a bit to the defense. Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck, who totaled 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, will help Colorado’s pass rush. He will be joined by Derrick McLendon II of Florida State, edge Taijh Alston of West Virginia, linebacker LaVonta Bentley of Clemson and Washington edge rusher Sav’ell Smalls, a former five-star recruit in the 2020 ESPN 300.

In addition to Hunter, Sanders adds to the secondary with Florida State corner Omarion Cooper (30 total tackles, three INTs in two seasons), Alabama corner Jahquez Robinson and Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale.

Other notable names transitioning into:

What comes next in Colorado?

The first game of the Deion Sanders era is less than four months away when the Buffaloes take on national runner-up TCU on September 2. But with the influx of players into the portal, they’ll be spending the next few weeks filling out their roster.

Sanders, who landed the No. 23 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, has a few more transfers in his eye.

Among that list are Houston offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson, who did not give up a sack in 554 pass-blocking plays in 2022; James Madison edge rusher Isaac Ukwu, who has had 16.5 sacks over the past two seasons; and Houston running back Alton McCaskill, who ran for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 before missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

College football teams are awarded a total of 85 scholarships each year. Colorado’s 2023 roster, which is still being worked on, is working to fill them out.