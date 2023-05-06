U13 hockey player writes history with lightning fast hat-trick

Open this photo in the gallery: Reginas Grady Greenslade scored three goals in just 10 seconds on March 12.Handout

The shot of a thousand to one went in. Pigs flew. The moon turned a blue hue. In an U13 hockey match last month, Reginas Grady Greenslade scored three goals in just 10 seconds of play.

In 35 years of watching hockey, I’ve never seen anything so exciting, said Regina Falcons head coach Scott Karpinka. Not in minor hockey, not in watching the pros.

His Falcons didn’t face a group of lightweights, adds Mr. Karpinka; they played against neighboring Balgonie; and the rival Prairie Storm was much higher in the standings than the Falcons.

It would certainly be one for the record books if these things were preserved for U13 hockey. Grady more than halved the NHL record set by Billy Mosienko in 1952. Little Winnipegger scored three goals in 21 seconds as captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, still the fastest hattie in league history.

Grady credits his pregame porridge with a spoonful of craisins, some sugar and a little milk: I felt it gave me all the energy I needed to get up and down the ice.

After a while, the Falcons were one with the Prairie Storm. Sometimes second period is my best friend, says the seventh-grade student at Cole St-Pius X, in Regina’s south side. Grady didn’t have a single scoring opportunity in the first.

His first goal of the day came in the second with 11:30 PM remaining. Grady grabbed a rebound at the dashes and ripped the puck at an opening he had seen. The keeper was screened, he emphasizes. Anyway, the Falcons now had one lead.

When the ref dropped the puck in the middle, Grady’s right winger grabbed him and the two raced across the ice in a 2-on-2.

Grady got a beautiful pass and blasted the checker past the keeper for his second of the day; 11:24 now remained.

Mr. Karpinka considered switching the lines. But it was beginning to feel like a little bit of magic was floating in the fog above the ice.

No. I’ll keep him out of there, Mr. Karpinka remembers thinking. He and his assistant nodded to each other: we were on the same wavelength: Let’s keep them out of there.

This time, as the puck fell, Grady grabbed it and charged down the left wing. He was in line with the keeper and thought: I better pass. I don’t want to come across as a puck hog.

But Grady’s pass hit the keeper. And right back into the net.

With 11:20 to go, the Falcons led three times.

The Prairie Storm then collapsed. The game ended 9 to 1. It was the Falcons’ biggest blowout of the year.

Grady, who later scored a fourth goal, says he felt terrible for the goalkeeper, thinking back to his time in the net as a beginner, and what it felt like to see a puck fly by.

The team headed to Boston Pizza to celebrate the big win and Grady’s hat-trick. Even at the restaurant, the team kept pushing me, Grady recalls.

But he insists this wasn’t the highlight of the season for him, not even close. It was the time the team spent together. In particular, he remembers one night when he played ministicks in the hallway of a hotel in Brandon long after bedtime.

I just loved helping my players improve. I loved pumping them up in the locker room. I loved to help anyone who needed it.

Grady’s teachers and coaches insist he’s a workhorse, not a thoroughbred: Grady is never satisfied, says Sheila Luff, who teaches his split, grade 7/8 at St. Pius. He always asks how he can get better, especially in math. He tries to get 100 percent all the time.

I’ve never had a young player be such a leader, Mr. Karpinka says as he chokes, describing how Grady once led the team through edge work when the coaches were late for practice one day.

It was like there was a third coach. It’s like he was born to captain a hockey team.