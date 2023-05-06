Sports
U13 hockey player writes history with lightning fast hat-trick
The shot of a thousand to one went in. Pigs flew. The moon turned a blue hue. In an U13 hockey match last month, Reginas Grady Greenslade scored three goals in just 10 seconds of play.
In 35 years of watching hockey, I’ve never seen anything so exciting, said Regina Falcons head coach Scott Karpinka. Not in minor hockey, not in watching the pros.
His Falcons didn’t face a group of lightweights, adds Mr. Karpinka; they played against neighboring Balgonie; and the rival Prairie Storm was much higher in the standings than the Falcons.
It would certainly be one for the record books if these things were preserved for U13 hockey. Grady more than halved the NHL record set by Billy Mosienko in 1952. Little Winnipegger scored three goals in 21 seconds as captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, still the fastest hattie in league history.
Grady credits his pregame porridge with a spoonful of craisins, some sugar and a little milk: I felt it gave me all the energy I needed to get up and down the ice.
After a while, the Falcons were one with the Prairie Storm. Sometimes second period is my best friend, says the seventh-grade student at Cole St-Pius X, in Regina’s south side. Grady didn’t have a single scoring opportunity in the first.
His first goal of the day came in the second with 11:30 PM remaining. Grady grabbed a rebound at the dashes and ripped the puck at an opening he had seen. The keeper was screened, he emphasizes. Anyway, the Falcons now had one lead.
When the ref dropped the puck in the middle, Grady’s right winger grabbed him and the two raced across the ice in a 2-on-2.
Grady got a beautiful pass and blasted the checker past the keeper for his second of the day; 11:24 now remained.
Mr. Karpinka considered switching the lines. But it was beginning to feel like a little bit of magic was floating in the fog above the ice.
No. I’ll keep him out of there, Mr. Karpinka remembers thinking. He and his assistant nodded to each other: we were on the same wavelength: Let’s keep them out of there.
This time, as the puck fell, Grady grabbed it and charged down the left wing. He was in line with the keeper and thought: I better pass. I don’t want to come across as a puck hog.
But Grady’s pass hit the keeper. And right back into the net.
With 11:20 to go, the Falcons led three times.
The Prairie Storm then collapsed. The game ended 9 to 1. It was the Falcons’ biggest blowout of the year.
Grady, who later scored a fourth goal, says he felt terrible for the goalkeeper, thinking back to his time in the net as a beginner, and what it felt like to see a puck fly by.
The team headed to Boston Pizza to celebrate the big win and Grady’s hat-trick. Even at the restaurant, the team kept pushing me, Grady recalls.
But he insists this wasn’t the highlight of the season for him, not even close. It was the time the team spent together. In particular, he remembers one night when he played ministicks in the hallway of a hotel in Brandon long after bedtime.
I just loved helping my players improve. I loved pumping them up in the locker room. I loved to help anyone who needed it.
Grady’s teachers and coaches insist he’s a workhorse, not a thoroughbred: Grady is never satisfied, says Sheila Luff, who teaches his split, grade 7/8 at St. Pius. He always asks how he can get better, especially in math. He tries to get 100 percent all the time.
I’ve never had a young player be such a leader, Mr. Karpinka says as he chokes, describing how Grady once led the team through edge work when the coaches were late for practice one day.
It was like there was a third coach. It’s like he was born to captain a hockey team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-u13-hockey-player-makes-history-with-rapid-fire-hat-trick/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carrie Fisher receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- U13 hockey player writes history with lightning fast hat-trick
- Shíshálh Nation Honors Red Dress Day
- Donald Trump says Cohen Payoff was part of his job as president and would like to sue in federal court
- Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been cast in the role of King…
- Google Home lighting controls get a long-awaited facelift
- Boris Johnson caught driving drunk in the Netherlands – The Sun Nigeria
- New Jersey Symphony Celebrates AAPI Month with ‘Hooray for Bollywood’ at NJPAC
- No. 22 Generals pass NC Wesleyan, 5-2, in NCAA First Round
- France drops investigation by fashion groups into Uyghur forced labor
- On May 5th, the Google Doodle celebrates Corky Lee Day.who was he
- Local elections: Labor celebrates as Conservative losses mount