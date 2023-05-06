Mutua is eager to boost mental strength after the last 16 losses





Brian Mutua lost his round of 16 match at the ongoing Africa Table Tennis Championship in Nairobi. After his 0-4 defeat to Nigeria’s Taiwo Mati in the round of 16 of the ITTF Africa Cup, Kenya’s number 1 Brian Mutua believes it is necessary to strengthen his mental strength. Mutua was the only Kenyan player to qualify for the round of 16 of the prestigious table tennis championship taking place at the Moi International Center in Kasarani. But after his loss to the Nigerian, he was relegated to the classification game where he lost 0-3 to Fabio Rakotoarimanana from Madagascar in the 13-16 play-off. Mutua stressed: Most table tennis players are all too familiar with the mental strength facet of competitions and this is one aspect of the game we will need to improve on top of our routine physical training, Mutua joining the Kenyan noted the national table tennis team in 2018. He added: What I learned from this tournament is that I need to work on my footwork and also my consistency at the table. That confused me in some matches, but overall I played well, said Mutua who singled out Mati as the toughest opponent he had faced in the tournament so far. Kenyan Josiah Wandera for his part noted that Kenyans can still perform well at the highest level in Africa. Like Mutua, the computer scientist also believes that systematic mental and physical training is inevitable in the future. Wandera played for the City Eagles men’s team in the Africa Club Championship and was eliminated in the group stage of the ITTF-Africa Cup. “Preparation is just as important. Mental training is hugely needed in sport, and not just in table tennis. We gave our hearts, but to compete with the very best, we have to train with the best.” And when asked about Dina Meshref, Quadri Aruna and Omar Assar who have been in charge for as long as possible, Wandera added: “They are great players. Playing against them is a once in a lifetime opportunity. They live and eat pressure games. And when it matters most, that experience pays off for them. They are top professionals and we need to interact with them and learn from them.” Wandera: “Aruna is the highest ranked African worldwide. He has a very powerful forehand. He’s kind of a forehand-dominant player with a lot of international experience.” Africa Cup serves as a dress rehearsal for African stars ahead of the first World Championships to be held on the continent for the first time in 84 years. The 2023 World Championships will take place in Durban, South Africa from May 20-28, as all eyes will be on Quadri Aruna, who became the first African to reach the quarterfinals at the global tournament.

