Defeated Niagara by Siena in MAAC Semis





FAIRFIELD, CONN. The Purple Eagles saw their season come to an end on Friday afternoon after a 13-10 loss to No. 2 Siena in the MAAC Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut. Siena’s Kelly Logue scored six times to set the pace for the Saints as Niagara was led by junior Lexi Braniecki who finished the game with three goals. Lois Garlow , Andrew Wilde And Rachel Crane added two goals to the defeat. Summary of the game

First quarter Siena took an early 2-0 lead before Garlow found the back of the net with 8:00 on the clock, cutting Siena’s lead in half, 2-1.

After six minutes of scoreless action, Niagara scored the first of three goals to close the quarter as Crane worked her way through the defense for her first goal of the game.

Crane would find Braniecki for the go-ahead goal with less than a minute left, followed by Niagara’s fourth score of the game scored by Savage with nine seconds left. Second quarter Siena would make it a 4-3 game to start the second, but Jenna Bril would back Niagara with two, 5-3, with her only score of the game.

Niagara would get goals from Garlow and Savage in the quarter, but the Saints would give up three Kate Ling and the Purple Eagle defense, to make it a 7-6 Niagara lead heading into halftime. Third quarter Siena dominated the third quarter with six unanswered goals and a five-goal lead, 12–7.

Niagara would avoid going scoreless in the frame as Braniecki beat the Siena keeper to make it a four-goal game heading into the final 15 minutes of action. Fourth quarter Niagara would make it a two-goal game with goals from Crane and Braniecki in the fourth.

The Purple & White offense would be kept off the board in the final 10 minutes as Siena would add an insurance goal in the final minute and earn a trip to the MAAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship game against No. 1 Fairfield. Niagara Notes The Purple & White drops to 16-12 all-time against Siena.

Braniecki finished the season with 52 goals, becoming only the fourth Purple Eagle to surpass 50 goals in a season.

Both Crane and Braniecki finished the season in over 60 points with 65 and 60 respectively.

Niagara finished the game 11-for-12 after clear tries, including going 8-for-8 for 45 minutes.

Sydney Huhtala earned a team lead share with six tie checks and two turnovers caused with Crane and Brill respectively.

Crane finished with a team-high three ground balls.

