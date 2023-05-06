English fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket





England right arm star Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain to her 19-year career in which she took 335 wickets in all formats.

Sciver-Brunt, who retired from Test cricket last year, was part of England’s victorious 2009 World Cup squad, winning player of the match in the final against New Zealand, while also winning the tournament for a second time in 2017 on home soil. The 37-year-old, who made her England debut in 2004, has also won four Ashes series and has been capped 267 times. Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from international cricket. With 335 wickets for England, no woman has taken more. She has won two World Cups, a T20 World Cup and three Ashes series. A true legend. Happy retirement Katherine! pic.twitter.com/7aPupetT9q — Special test match (@bbctms) May 5, 2023 “Here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I would never be able to make this decision, but I did and it has been the hardest of my life,” Sciver-Brunt said. “I never had any dreams or ambitions to do what I did, I just wanted my family to be proud of me. And what I have achieved goes far beyond that. “I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime.” Sciver-Brunt is the sixth highest wicket-taker in women’s Twenty20 cricket, with 114 wickets in 112 matches. She is also the fifth highest wicket taker in one-day internationals, with 170 wickets.

She will continue to star in The Hundred for Trent Rockets.

