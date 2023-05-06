Sports
TSSAA football referee sues coach for dressing him: watch video
A referee is suing a high school football coach in Nashville for washing him during a football game last year. The referee said he was in hospital for four days after the incident.
According to the lawsuit, Trae Cardwell refereed at Maplewood High School for the school’s game against Hunters Lane on August 19, 2022. During the second quarter, he ran down the Hunters Lane sideline and attempted to lead a Maplewood kick.
Then Cardwell said he was on the clothesline.
Video of the incident shared with The Tennessean by the Tennessee High School Athletic Association depicts an umpire running across the pitch colliding with Hunters Lane coach William Thomas’s arm as Thomas pointed to the pitch. The video shows that Thomas was outside the coaches’ box in a 1 meter long buffer zone, as per the rules in which coaches are not allowed to stand during the game.
The referee slows down after the impact, his feet darting in front of him as he lands on his back, and releases what appears to be a penalty flag. He quickly rolls onto his stomach with his hands by his head, then the video stops.
An official report filed after the match says Cardwell was given time to recover after the incident, and once finished he ended the match.
He was knocked down and probably out for just a few seconds, said Cardwells attorney Thomas Kerrick of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Officials determined it was an accident, so Thomas was not ejected. Thomas also told Hunters Lane executive director Susan Kessler that it was an accident, according to a letter from Kessler to TSSAA’s executive director Mark Reeves provided by the TSSA.
That foul cost the team a 15-yard penalty, but it could end up costing a lot more.
Once Cardwell got home to Lexington, he was having trouble breathing and was transported to the intensive care unit at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he stayed for four days to receive treatment for his injured trachea, Kerrick said.
On Monday, Cardwell filed a negligence lawsuit against Thomas and Metro Nashville, Thomas’s employer, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Cardwell is asking for more than $75,000 in damages.
Some of the money Cardwell is asking for would cover medical expenses and lost wages, as he didn’t call as many games as usual after the injury. But Kerrick said he is also asking for compensation for mental suffering.
It was also really emotional towards the end, that this was such a freak accident, it just scared him a little bit, Kerrick said.
Cardwell hopes to be sidelined again this year, Kerrick said.
None of the defendants has filed a response with the court at the time of publication. Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletic Director Mark North declined to comment on this story.
The Tennessean tried to reach Thomas on his cell phone, but was unsuccessful.
Thomas is quoted in Kessler’s letter as saying, “I did not see the linesman coming in my direction and am very sorry for this incident as it was never my intention to harm anyone. … After the match I made sure that to shake hands with our linesman and explain to him that as a football program we would continue to do our part to keep everyone safe.”
Tennessee high school sports editor Tom Kreager contributed to this report
Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at[email protected]or follow him on Twitter@EvanMealines.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/05/05/tennessee-referee-sues-nashville-football-coach-for-clotheslining-him/70177791007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus gets fake #SportChief
- TSSAA football referee sues coach for dressing him: watch video
- White House convenes tech CEOs to accuse AI of blame – MeriTalk
- Donald Trump video deposition in rape trial made public – NBC10 Philadelphia
- BOMBAY ROYALE – BOLLYWOOD PARTY at Camden, London on 5th May 2023
- Paige Spiranac’s rival Bri Teresi looks sensational in a skintight white dress as fans call her ‘breathtaking’
- Activists claim Google profits from YouTube’s climate misinformation
- Already imprisoned for 2000 days, Jagtar Singh Johal could face 40 more years
- ‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel to start in December | Entertainment
- English fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket
- Lenape Tech Team Wins Statewide Innovation Challenge | News
- City of Auckland | Grants up to $13K for earthquake retrofits for…