TSSAA football referee sues coach for dressing him: watch video

A referee is suing a high school football coach in Nashville for washing him during a football game last year. The referee said he was in hospital for four days after the incident.

According to the lawsuit, Trae Cardwell refereed at Maplewood High School for the school’s game against Hunters Lane on August 19, 2022. During the second quarter, he ran down the Hunters Lane sideline and attempted to lead a Maplewood kick.

Then Cardwell said he was on the clothesline.

Video of the incident shared with The Tennessean by the Tennessee High School Athletic Association depicts an umpire running across the pitch colliding with Hunters Lane coach William Thomas’s arm as Thomas pointed to the pitch. The video shows that Thomas was outside the coaches’ box in a 1 meter long buffer zone, as per the rules in which coaches are not allowed to stand during the game.

The referee slows down after the impact, his feet darting in front of him as he lands on his back, and releases what appears to be a penalty flag. He quickly rolls onto his stomach with his hands by his head, then the video stops.

An official report filed after the match says Cardwell was given time to recover after the incident, and once finished he ended the match.

He was knocked down and probably out for just a few seconds, said Cardwells attorney Thomas Kerrick of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Officials determined it was an accident, so Thomas was not ejected. Thomas also told Hunters Lane executive director Susan Kessler that it was an accident, according to a letter from Kessler to TSSAA’s executive director Mark Reeves provided by the TSSA.

That foul cost the team a 15-yard penalty, but it could end up costing a lot more.

Once Cardwell got home to Lexington, he was having trouble breathing and was transported to the intensive care unit at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he stayed for four days to receive treatment for his injured trachea, Kerrick said.

On Monday, Cardwell filed a negligence lawsuit against Thomas and Metro Nashville, Thomas’s employer, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Cardwell is asking for more than $75,000 in damages.

Some of the money Cardwell is asking for would cover medical expenses and lost wages, as he didn’t call as many games as usual after the injury. But Kerrick said he is also asking for compensation for mental suffering.

It was also really emotional towards the end, that this was such a freak accident, it just scared him a little bit, Kerrick said.

Cardwell hopes to be sidelined again this year, Kerrick said.

None of the defendants has filed a response with the court at the time of publication. Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletic Director Mark North declined to comment on this story.

The Tennessean tried to reach Thomas on his cell phone, but was unsuccessful.

Thomas is quoted in Kessler’s letter as saying, “I did not see the linesman coming in my direction and am very sorry for this incident as it was never my intention to harm anyone. … After the match I made sure that to shake hands with our linesman and explain to him that as a football program we would continue to do our part to keep everyone safe.”

