SJHN Daily: Thorntons, Karlssons at Warriors-Lakers

Who will Erik Karlsson go to a Golden State Warriors playoff game with next?

On Tuesday it was teammate Tomas Hertl for Game One of the Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers second round series.

SJHN Daily: Pavelski Pots 4 Goals in Return, Draft Lottery Time Change

And now his wife Melinda, along with San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton and his wife Tabea:

At least based on social media observations, this is Erik Karlsson’s third straight Warriors home game and his first win. On April 28, the Sacramento Kings chased the Warriors out of Chase Center 116-99 in Game Six of their series. On Tuesday, Los Angeles defeated Golden State 117-112 in Game One. But yesterday, the Warriors were all guns blazing in a 127-100 rout of the Lakers.

The 2023 Norris Trophy finalist has been a Warriors fan since being traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2018/19. We’ve detailed his fandom here:

SJHN Daily: No. 1 trade target Karlsson looks at Warriors-Kings

Now with San Jose Hockey

Erik Karlsson is a Norris Trophy finalist.

The San Jose Sharks have added defenseman Valtteri Pulli and goaltender Georgi Romanov to the system.

What do NHL scouts say about Valtteri Pulli?

Can Noah Gregor find consistency?

Other shark news

Steven Lorentz strums it.

Around the NHL

So many new faces at National Hockey Now! Welcome Michael Augello to the buffalo sabers beat, Nate Brown to the Chicago BlackhawksJared Serre at the Washington capitalsMichael Gallagher at the Nashville Predatorsand Andrew Fantucchio at the Islanders of New York.

Joe Pavelski keeps scoringand the Dallas Stars tied their series with the Seattle Kraken.

Timo Meier missed Game One of New Jersey Devils-Carolina Hurricanes with an upper body injury, and the Devils lost.

Ex-Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers star Petr Klima has passed away.

Matty Beniers, Owen Power and Stuart Skinner were named finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Exciting move! Vegas Golden Knights games go free tv.

Ilya Samsonov doesn’t give a fuck how good Sergey Bobrovsky plays.

What’s next for the Kings of Los Angeles?

To David Pastr powered by a shoulder injury in the playoffs.

