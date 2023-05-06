Blue Devils advance to NCAA second round with 4-0 victory over W&M

Next game: UCLA 5/6/2023 | 5 p.m Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 5pm UCLA

DURHAM Duke’s sixth-seeded women’s tennis team opened the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Durham with a quick 4-0 victory over William & Mary at Ambler Tennis Stadium. The Blue Devils advanced to the second round to face No. 20 UCLA on Saturday at 5 p.m.

With the win, Duke improved to 23-4 overall, while William & Mary fell to 15-6. The Blue Devils won their 27th straight home game and 11th straight in NCAA Tournament action.

How it happened

Duke competed in doubles and got off to a hot start as No. 82 Karolina Berankova And Emma Jackson won the first five games to take a 5-0 lead over Elisa Van Meeteren and Emma Fernald. The Blue Devils went on to win 6-1 on court two.

On lane three, Duke’s Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie won the first game and after a tie, 1-1, won five consecutive games to take the double, 6-1, against Hedda Gurholt and Emma Pell.

Duke’s ranked 69th Ellie Coleman And Chloe Beck won three crucial deuce points and was leading 5-1 against Sofiya Kuzina and Ine Stange on court one when the point was scored.

The Blue Devils kept the momentum going in singles by winning the first set on all six courts.

On field six, Brianna Schvets of the Blue Devils led 4-0 early in the first set. After losing two games, Shvets won the first set 6-2 against Pell. Shvets was impressive in the second set winning 6-0 to put Duke ahead 2-0.

Bryzgalova made it 3-0 for the Blue Devils with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ine Stange at court five. After winning the first two games in the first set, Bryzgalova dropped the next game to reduce her lead. Bryzgalova then won four games in a row to take the first set 6-1. In the second set, Bryzgalova won four games in a row and then won 6-1.

Beck was able to take the deciding point for Duke as Drummy and Jackson were also in five games in the second set when Beck tied.

On court one, Beck took a 6–2, 6–4 aggregate victory over Gurholt. In the second set, Beck trailed 2–1, but won two games in a row to take a 3–2 lead. Leading 4-3, Beck won two of the next three games to take the second set, 6-4.

Coleman, Jackson and Drummy were all leading their respective singles matches as the win was secured.

Notes

The game lasted just 1:28 minutes, which is the fastest win of the season for the Blue Devils.

With the win, Duke secured his 27th home win in a row overall.

The Blue Devils improved to 35–2 in NCAA Tournament games played at Durham, which included an 11-game winning streak.

Total Duke’s 80th all-time win in NCAA Tournament action.

Head coach Jamie Ashworth improved to 68-24 in NCAA play.

Karolina Berankova And Emma Jackson improved to 5-1 on season together in doubles.

With a 6-1 win Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie moved to 14-1 during the season in doubles.

Brianna Schvets improved to 25-5 on the season and 84-32 during her singles career. She won her fourth game in a row and 21 of her last 23 decisions.

Chloe Beck took the game for Duke for the team-best seventh time this season and 15th of her career. Her 15 match-clinching wins are tied for fifth on Duke’s all-time charts (dating back to 2005-2006).

Bryzgalova moved to 14-12 on the season and 91-26 on her career. Friday’s game was her first career NCAA Tournament game.

Beck recorded her 30th singles win of the season, marking the second year in a row that she has 30 or more singles wins.

Quotes

“We talked before the game about having a standard and setting a standard for the next, hopefully, two weeks and giving ourselves a good starting point. I thought we were staying true to what we had to do on the tracks. talked about trying, especially after doubles, to get off the field quickly in singles knowing we have a game tomorrow, it’s good to come back [and play again]. We hadn’t played in two weeks so I thought we did a good job with that and came out here and just competed.” — Duke head coach Jamie Ashworth

“Yeah, I mean we like playing here. We have a good history here and we like playing here. It’s something we’ve definitely talked about and something we’ve deserved the chance to do that, especially with a game, not just today, but tomorrow the second one, to be able to have that here for hopefully a good audience [will be great]– Duke head coach Jamie Ashworth play at home

“I mean it’s always good to win with the team. I think we started with a lot of energy today and had fun all game long. So I think we set a really good tone for hopefully a long NCAA’s to the finale .” — Duke senior Chloe Beck

“Yes, it was a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun to have family, friends and a few more people coming to play after the season. Always fun.” — Duke senior Chloe Beck

next game

The sixth-seeded and seventh-seeded Duke will next face 20th-ranked UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham. UCLA advanced to the second round with a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech.

#7 Duke 4, William & Mary 0

May 5, 2023

Ambler Tennis Stadium * Durham, NC

Doubles

1. #69 Ellie Coleman / Chloe Beck (DU) vs. Sofia Kuzina/Ine Stange (WM) 5-1, unfinished

2. #82 Karolina Berankova / Emma Jackson (DU) def. Elisa Van Meeteren/Emma Fernald (WM) 6-1

3. Yulia Bryzgalova / Georgia Drummie (DU) def. Hedda Gurholt/Emma Pell (WM) 6-1

Single people