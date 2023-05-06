Michael Neser claims county cricket hat-trick for Glamorgan as timely reminder for Ashes selectors





Most important points: Michael Neser became the 11th Glamorgan cricketer to claim a hat-trick in the team's history

Michael Neser became the 11th Glamorgan cricketer to claim a hat-trick in the team’s history Neser was left out of the initial Ashes squad, with Scott Boland ahead

Neser was left out of the initial Ashes squad, with Scott Boland ahead Steve Smith had his first county hit-out of the season, scoring 30 runs for Sussex Neser, who was the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year, was left out of the initial 17-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests. While the pace attack from Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland would be hard to dismantle, Neser did little harm to his chances of a late Ashes call-up with a magical display of swing bowling for Glamorgan against Yorkshire. Trailing Yorkshire by 155 runs, Test batsman Dawid Malan was stuck on lbw to Neser as he came past the wicket to the southpaw and played over a fairly straight ball. Neser’s next victim came in the form of all-rounder George Hill, who shouldered his arms to Neser as he came back across the wicket to the right-hander, and as a result lost the top of his off stump, with the ball moving dramatically from a fifth stump line to make the bail fly. Neser then saved his best until last, when Test all-rounder Dom Bess followed Hill’s lead by attempting to leave a viciously swinging ball which again cleared off the stump and thrilled Neser’s Glamorgan teammates. He became the 11th Glamorgan cricketer to score a hat-trick, and the first since Robert Croft in 2010 to do so in the County Championship. “Pretty stiff ball to look straight up,” Neser said of the delivery to Bess after the game of the day. Neser would end the innings 7–32 from eleven overs, knocking down Yorkshire for 106 as Gamorgan took a 196-run lead before rain stopped play. The performance has left selectors questioning their decision to include Boland in the initial Ashes squad ahead of the in-form Neser. “It’s disappointing not to be part of that squad, but I have to look at the positives,” Neser told reporters. “I’m playing cricket here, and if I’m called up I’ll be ready to go. Having games under my belt is much more important than bowling overs in the nets and not playing games. From a team’s point of view, it’s probably best that I play games and be ready to go when the opportunity arises. “It would be a special moment if I was selected for the Ashes side in the back half.” In Sussex, Steve Smith joined Indian great Cheteshwar Pujara in the fold for his first hit-out of the county season, scoring 30 points before going out lbw for an extremely tight call. Loading

