Sports
Men’s tennis tangles with Utah in Saturday’s NCAA Opener
NORFOLK, Va. The 64e-ranked Old Dominion men’s tennis team begins NCAA Tournament play on Saturday morning with game at 10 a.m. vs. 17e-ranked Utah in a region hosted by North Carolina at the Chewning Tennis Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A victory for the Monarchs pits them against the winner of North Carolina and Drake on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a spot in the Super Regional weekend on May 12.
Live stats and video
The match will have live statistics And video stream.
Kings in NCAA Tournament
This is ODU’s third time advancing to the NCAA Tournament following conference titles in 2007 and 2018. ODU defeated Virginia Tech 4-3 in their first ever NCAA game in 2007, then lost to Virginia 4-0. In 2018, ODU were sent to Columbia, South Carolina where they fell 4-1 to the host Gamecocks.
Cosmetic With 50 pcs
freshman Cosmetic Rolland de Ravel joined the Monarchs this year and has shown no sign of nerves in the first year. The native of France leads the team in singles wins with a 25-9 record and has a combined score of 25-8 in doubles. He was named Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference in singles.
Dynamic double duos
After a slow start to the season, the Monarchs have found a trio of double tandems that have led them to the NCAA Tournament.
Younes Lalami And Brandon Perez have topped the lineup for most of the spring season and are currently 16-9 this year. They impressed in the fall by advancing to the semifinals of the ITA Atlantic Regional, with a victory over the ninth-ranked duo from Virginia, securing them a big bid for the ITA Fall Nationals. They went undefeated in the Sun Belt game this year.
Saw line two Jacob Cadonau And Luke Maldoner taking the reins during conference play and compiling an 8-1 record in that spot. They compete in the NCAAs and win their last six games. Francois Le Tallec And Cosmetic Rolland de Ravel have handled place three with a 16-3 record in doubles and 17-4 overall. On line three, they are 15-1 this year and have won nine of their last ten games.
Come back kids
Three key components of the 2023 season made notable comebacks to be part of the championship squad.
Luke Maldoner tore his ACL in March 2022 and battled through rehab to get back on the track. He made the tiebreaker point in the championship game win over South Alabama and is currently 9-5 this year.
Nicholas Vidal was hit by a car that nearly took his life in the fall of 2021. He returned to action this spring, winning his first game in the fall at the Princeton Tiger Invitational. Vidal played line six in the conference tournament and went 14-9 this year.
Francois Le Tallec played through a knee injury last year and earned a spot in the 2022 NCAA Singles Championships. This year he is 15-8 in singles and teamed with Rolland De Ravel for a team best 17-4 overall record in doubles.
Non Power Five Schools with both in tennis tournaments
ODU, Drake, ESU, Pepperdine, SC State, San Diego, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi are the only non-Power Five schools to have both teams in the NCAA Tournaments.
The team faced NCAA Tournament qualifying teams
ODU faced a challenging schedule with seven teams earning bids for the 2023 NCAA Tournament: UTSA, VCU, Auburn, St. John’s, Presbyterian, San Diego, SMU.
Exploring Utah
Utah enters the tournament after finishing second in the Pac-12 tournament, falling to USC 4-2 in Saturday’s final. Geronimo Espin Busleiman leads the team in wins this spring with a score of 18-4, while Francisco Bastias and Patrik Trhac each have 17 wins. In doubles, Bastias and Bruno Caula have won 17 matches to lead the team.
Quote coach
“We are excited to head down to Chapel Hill. We had almost two weeks to prep and get ready. Obviously Utah is a strong team and barely missed hosting. We are going there to win and looking forward to an uphill battle,” said ODU Head Coach Dominik Muller.
