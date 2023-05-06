As with the sons of many high-profile cricketers, expectations and pressures on Arjun, especially in India, are said to have been high since his childhood. The son of Australia’s Sachin Tendulkar equivalent, John Bradman changed his name to Bradson to try and lessen the spotlight placed on him by his famous father Sir Donald Bradman, widely regarded as the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen. Sachin Tendulkar batting for the Mumbai Indians in 2012 as Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni looks on. Credit: AP Arjun has carried a similar burden as evidenced by the defensive stance of then coach Mahela Jayawardene after the 21-year-old was signed by the Mumbai Indians two years ago. We looked at it purely on a skill basis, Jayawardene said after the auction. I mean, there’s going to be a big label on his head because of Sachin. But luckily he’s a bowler, not a batsman.

In a country where cricket and religion are ubiquitous and seemingly intertwined, anything considered demeaning to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific international batsman who ever lived, will struggle to access the lucrative world of Indian cricket . This is how Sachins stands in India, he was still playing cricket when he was nominated by the Indian government in 2012 for a seat in India’s upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha. Adam Gilchrist was stabbed when he tried to make honest observations about Sachin in a candid autobiography released in 2008. The wicket-keeper took aim at Sachin for being hard to find for a handshake in the dressing room after we beat India and for changing his story around Monkeygate when Harbhajan Singh was originally found guilty of racially abusing Andrew Symonds. Gilchrist described the subsequent appeal as a joke.

Tendulkar, who had said at the first hearing that he couldn’t have heard what Harbhajan had said – and he was some distance away, on the other side, so I’m sure he was telling the truth – now supported Harbhajan’s version that he had not mentioned. Symo a monkey, but instead a Hindi swear word that might sound monkey to Australian ears, Gilchrist said. The Indians took him off the hook when they should have taken the issue of racial slander extremely seriously. All hell broke loose and a day later the Indian media was full of stories that Gilchrist had called Sachin to apologize. Adam Gilchrist batting for the Deccan Chargers during the 2009 IPL. Credit: AP India times Reported: Under fire from millions of cricket fans around the world, Adam Gilchrist apologized to Sachin Tendulkar for his lying, dishonest and bad sports comments in his book. Gilchrist called Sachin Tendulkar today and reportedly apologized saying, Sorry. Gilchrist also stated that his comments were taken out of context. An experienced cricket observer from India, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed it was a small price to pay for the Mumbai Indians to have Arjun on their team as it helped cement Sachin’s continued involvement with the franchise after being captain for their first six. years.

Loading Now officially listed as an icon by Mumbai, he is widely described as the club’s mentor and gives them huge commercial appeal. However, having another Tendulkar in the team doesn’t help merchandising as Sachin famously has the number 10 on his back and Arjun wears 24 which signifies his date of birth. The veteran observer claims Arjun had development opportunities ahead of almost no one else as Sachin’s connections saw him often bowling at IPL and even training internationally as a net bowler operating under some of the top coaches. He’s been given every chance to pass, but he has the most awkward run-up for any fast bowler I’ve seen, especially one who’s been given so much help, the observer said.