Miami football important weekend hosting transfers





This is a key weekend for the Miami football program that hosts potential transfers. The number of transfers and who is visiting Miami this weekend will vary depending on the media outlet. Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal stated in December that defensive tackle and wide receiver are the priority in the transfer portal. Miami added transfer DT’s Branson Deen from Purdue and Thomas Gore from Georgia State. Deen and Gore are more adept at chasing the passerby than they are at stopping the flight. Adding run-stuffing defensive tackle is still a priority for Miami in the transfer portal. Miami has not added any transfer WRs to its 2023 roster. According to Matt Shodell of CaneSport “DL Tywone Malone (Mississippi transfer visits Thursday-Friday), OL Amy Wiggins (Coffeyville Kan. CC), LB Larry Nixon III (transfer to North Texas) and DT Keivie Rose (transfer to Louisiana Tech)” are all expected to visit Coral Gables this weekend. Other outlets have reported that Nebraska running back Ajay Allen, junior college WR Shamar Kirk who has been profiled by Shodell and Vanderbilt defenseman Jadais Richard are also visiting Miami’s football program this weekend. Transfers are visiting visits and making decisions after the portal closes on April 30. Here are the transfers expected on campus this weekend: D. T. Tywone Malone

R. B. Ajay Allen

OL Amaury Wiggins

DT Keivie Rose

L. B. Larry Nixon

DB Jadais Richards

W. R. Shamar Kirk — Caneville (@caneville305) May 5, 2023 Malone in 2021 and Richard in 2022 were four-star signers in their class. In two seasons with Mississippi, Malone had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass breakups. Richard had six tackles, one TFL, one sack and two pass breakups as a true freshman for Vanderbilt in 2022. Allen may be eligible for another four years after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022 as a true freshman in 2022 after four games. With only four games played last season, Allen maintained his full fitness. Allen ran for 190 yards at 5.8 yards per carry with two touchdowns for Nebraska in 2022.

Nixon improved every season in North Texas. In 2022, Nixon had 105 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack and five quarterback hits. The LB depth on the Miami football roster is extremely young with three players signed to the position in 2023. Nixon could challenge returning starter Wesley Bissainthe for snaps at LB in 2023. Wiggins is a 6’4, 310 interior offensive lineman from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Rose has been a consistent player all three seasons with Louisiana Tech with 73 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three years with the Bulldogs. Malone or Rose would fill a great need. Miami will likely add at least two more transfers to the 2023 roster. The Hurricanes need to add depth at DT and RB. The Miami receivers showed improvement in spring training, but the Hurricanes still need a playmaker at the position. Cristobal and his staff have been careful in the portal, adding quality over quantity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caneswarning.com/2023/05/05/miami-football-key-weekend-hosting-transfers/

