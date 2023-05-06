Anisimova announces tennis stop for an indefinite period





American Amanda Anisimova announced on Friday that she is taking an indefinite hiatus from tennis, citing burnout and concerns about her mental health. “Since the summer of 2022 I’ve been really struggling with my mental health and burnout,” the former world number 21 wrote on Instagram. It has become unbearable to be at tennis tournaments. Right now my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for a while. I worked as hard as I could to get through it.” Anisimova, now 21, champion at the junior US Open in 2017, broke through on the Hologic WTA Tour four years ago with confidence at Roland Garros, dethroning reigning champion Simona Halep to reach the semifinals at age 17 — the youngest woman to advance that far at a major since 2006. But later that year, just before the US Open, she suffered the loss of her father and longtime coach Konstantin, who died of a heart attack at the age of 52. This is clearly the hardest thing I’ve had to go through and the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’m not really talking to anyone about it. she told the New York Times in 2020. The only thing that helped me is just playing tennis and being on the court. That’s what makes me happy, and I know it would make him happy, so that’s the way it is. Anisimova also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 12 months ago, upsetting Coco Gauff on Center Court along the way. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open twice, defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka at the 2022 event in Melbourne. Anisimova, a two-WTA singles title winner, did not give a timeline for her return to her post, but thanked fans for their support. Anisimova is currently ranked No. 46, losing to Arantxa Rus in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open last week. She was 3-8 for the season at the time of her announcement. “I will miss being there and I appreciate all the continued support,” Anisimova wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/3322468/anisimova-announces-indefinite-break-from-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos