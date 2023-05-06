Cross-Harvard Team sixth in National Table Tennis Championship

Sally Su (MBA 24) shares her experience working with other Harvard schools and being the only woman on the team.

Pallavi Chadha, Community Editor

How did you prepare for the national championship?

I was a professional table tennis player in China and I started playing table tennis when I was 6 years old. At the age of 11 I started playing competitively. I had practiced and played for over 15 years and retired as an athlete over 10 years ago. I didn’t really practice to prepare for this national championship, I guess I just relied on my old tricks and skills in this new tournament. I still have it!

Can you tell us about your experience during the competition?

It’s a remarkable experience. I represented San Jose State University, my undergraduate university, to participate in this tournament 12 years ago. I never thought I’d be back in the national collegiate tournament after so many years, and I didn’t know there was a table tennis team at Harvard. Last year the team captain got in touch with me through a friend and invited me to join the mixed team. We participated in the regional college

tournament and reached the national championship. The whole experience was a big surprise for me on top of the great HBS trip.

I can make many new friends from different schools and share school experiences. We are the worst enemies in competitions because everyone shares a great fighting spirit and want to win, but we are best friends outside the ping pong courts as the sport connects us so well.

What was the toughest match you played in the league and how did you overcome it?

In a quarter final I played against a very strong male athlete who had so much power. I knew I had no chance of winning, but I fought hard for every ball and made it difficult for him. I lost, but it wasn’t an easy win for him. It was a great race and I got a lot of respect from the crowd as a tough athlete.

What did you learn from your experience in the National Championship?

I learned that my experience as a professional athlete when I was young helped me a lot to become an entrepreneur and business leader today. It takes perseverance, mental toughness and extreme hard work to excel in the sport, and this is the same as being a business professional. I’ve learned to realize that everything that happens in life happens for a good reason.

I also learned that Harvard attracts so many different talents. My teammates are great table tennis athletes and they come from different schools in Harvard.

In addition, HBS professors sent me best wishes when I entered the tournament, even though I had to skip some classes. Everyone is so supportive.

How does it feel to be the only girl to represent Harvard and compete at the national level?

I am very proud to be the only female athlete on the co-ed team because my participation promotes inclusion and diversity. Competing against men is certainly tough, but it’s not impossible as long as I give my best for every shot. Girls are no less than boys, also in sports. Everyone is created equal, we all have our own games.

Can you tell us about the team dynamics between schools and how you work together to achieve success?

The team consists of students from several Harvard schools. There’s Kyle from the Medical School; Scott from law school; Tex, Alex, and Jeremy, all students at Harvard University; and myself at the HBS. Everyone is so busy with schoolwork that while we wait for a game to start, many of us will use the time to do homework on our computers. When the game starts, we all cheer for each other. We celebrate victories, but never blame anyone for failure. It’s such a great team! We have already become friends for life.

Our coach, Yutian Wang, was a professional table tennis player in China and now has a table tennis club in New York. He went to Austin (where we competed) to coach us, which also contributed to our success.

As a team, we use both our own network to get support and donations among friends and school clubs to enable us to travel and be successful.

How has your experience playing table tennis affected your academic and personal life?

I am always a fighter and have always been very competitive in my job. In life, this experience makes me cherish relationships further. Winning or losing in a tournament is always temporary, but friendship and sportsmanship are forever.

I am an entrepreneur and I learned that many VCs actually like entrepreneurs who used to be athletes because we are persistent, never give up and are very strong mentally.

What advice would you give to aspiring student-athletes who want to compete at the national level?

Every chance to participate in tournaments is a chance to shine and make friends. Stay focused in every game and match, keep fighting, always give your best and you will reach the national title in no time! Even if you don’t make it to a national tournament, you’re already a true warrior!

How does Harvard support its student-athletes and help balance academics and athletics?

HBS professors are very supportive. They have offered office hours to make up for the missed lessons. Harvard takes academics and attendance very seriously to provide the best learning experience for all students, but also supports athletic life and competition. They absolutely want students to grow in all areas.

What are your future goals as a table tennis team and how do you plan to achieve them?

Some team members will graduate this summer. But we know that Harvard is good at attracting top talent, so we keep an eye on new school admissions to see if there are table tennis athletes who are passionate about the sport that we can recruit to the team. Our graduating team members return to help the team plan practice sessions and competition travel. I’m graduating next year, but I plan to always come back and contribute what I can to my Harvard team. I think that’s why Harvard is such a great place, we have a strong culture of coming back and giving back.

Sally Su is a current RC at HBS. She is a serial entrepreneur, focused on building senior care and real estate businesses. Her dream is to find an innovative solution to address the global senior care crisis.

Pallavi Chadha (MBA 24) comes to HBS after spending the past few years understanding the Indian startup ecosystem as a consumer VC investor. What she loved most about that life was getting to know people and really listening and understanding the stories behind their travels.