



Next game: Utah Tech 5/6/2023 | 12 o’clock ACU Sports Network Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 12 noon Utah Tech History ABILENE Despite 12 hits, the ACU baseball team dropped the opener of their three-game series against Utah Tech on Friday-evening, 14-6. The visiting Trailblazers (12-32, 7-15 WAC) never trailed, scoring in six of nine half-innings and running away from the Wildcats (27-17, 11-11 WAC). Three players put together multi-hit games, but it wasn’t enough, as the team drops the first game of the series and must now fight back to try to tie the game on Saturday. UPDATE: Saturday’s start time has been moved to 12pm CT due to expected inclement weather in the area. The game will be broadcast on WAC International and on radio on the ACU Sports Network, with pregame coverage starting at 11:45 a.m. How it happened – Utah Tech jumped ahead in the first inning with an RBI groundout after putting the first two batters on base.

– ACU tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Grayson Tatrow singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Garrett Williams . The game was tied after one inning.

– The Trailblazers answered in the top of the second with a run on a double into the left field corner, then a perfect bunt on the mound scored another. ACU initially made a heads-up defensive play Jack Skaggs saw the runner try to score from second and made a perfect throw home to retire the three outs. Utah Tech led 3-1 after an inning and a half.

– Miller Magazine Saw singled to right field with two outs in the bottom of the third to bring ACU back within one, 3-2.

– Utah Tech continued to score in the top of the fourth with a runscoring single to left centerfield that forced an ACU pitching change. Max Huffelen adopted for Tyler Morgan on the hump. A sac-fly followed and it was 6-2 visitors in the middle of the fourth inning.

– The visitors used a five-pointer in the top of the sixth inning to blow the game open, 11-2, scoring on a fielder’s choice, a double and a single.

– Crew Park singled to left field to bring in a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-3.

– The teams traded runs in the top of the seventh, with both teams scoring twice. Williams singled in a run and Ladusau drove through on a sac-fly to narrow the deficit to 13-5.

– Utah Tech added another in the top of the eighth and ACU responded with one Holden Rook rbi single in the bottom half. Statistical package – Britt, Williams and Miesse all had two hits, and Williams also drove in a few runs. Ladusau also had a night with two RBIs.

– Morgan took the loss (2-4) and threw five earned runs in 3.1 innings on six hits with two strikeouts.

– Max Huffelen , Sam Berberich , Brook’s gay , Adam Byrd And Nick Meijer also all thrown out of the bullpen Friday night. Beyond the box score – ACU is now 6-5 in weekend series openers this season and will return to the midgame, where it is 4-3 in 2023.

– ACU was defeated 5-1 in the sixth inning on Friday; the team had previously been +10 (28-18) in the sixth this season. On deck – Due to expected rain in the area on Saturday, game two of the series will now start at 12:00 PM CT. The game will be broadcast on WAC International and on radio on the ACU Sports Network. Sunday’s final kicks off at 11:05 AM, also on WAC International.RHP Breck Eichelberger (4-2, 4.56 ERA) gets the ball for the ‘Cats against LHP Carston Herman (2-5, 8.85 ERA) for the Trailblazers.

