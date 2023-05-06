Dog For Adoption – “CRICKET” – ADORABLE WESTIE MIX ISO ONE PATIENT, EXPERIENCED AT HOME, a West Highland White Terrier/Westie & Poodle Mix in St. Charles, IL





PLEASE NOTE: The Cairn Rescue USA application MUST be completed to be eligible for adoption. We do not arrange “meet n greets” with our dogs until an applicant has gone through our reference checking process.

Our application is available online at: http://www.cairnrescueusa.com/adopt/frm_adopt.ph

PLEASE READ CRICKET’S BIO CAREFULLY AND THANK YOU FOR INTEREST! **************************************** CRICKET IS A PRECIOUS 2 TO 3 YEAR OLD TERRIER MIX WHO NEEDS A QUIET, QUIET HOME WITH A MATURE, EXPERIENCED DOG OWNER WHO IS HOME MOST OF THE DAY. CRICKET WAS ORIGINALLY COLLECTED BY ANIMAL CONTROL BUT AT THE SHELTER SHE BARKED AND RETURNED TO ANYONE WHO TRIED TO CONTACT HER. THE EXCEPTION WAS ONE OF THE ANIMAL MANAGERS WITH WHOM SHE FAST BONDED. BUT BECAUSE SHE WAS NOT GOOD TO THE PUBLIC, THE STORE WISELY DECIDES TO TURN HER IN TO THE SAVE. ONCE IN HER PLEASURE HOUSE, CRICKET HAS A FAST BOND TO HER FOSTER MOTHER AND IS AN IDEAL CITIZEN IN HER HOUSE. THERE ARE OTHER DOGS IN THE HOUSE AND WHILE CRICKET IS NOT ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR THEM, SHE GETS ON GOOD WITH EVERYONE. HOWEVER, WHEN VISITORS COME, CRICKET RETURNS TO HER FEARFUL BEHAVIOR AND WILL BARK AT THE NEWCOMER. SHE FINALLY SETTINGS BUT FOR THIS REASON IT WOULD NOT BE SUITABLE FOR A HOUSE WHERE THERE ARE MANY COMING AND GOING OR SMALL CHILDREN. THE IDEAL HOME WOULD BE WITH ONE OR TWO ADULTS WHO HAVE TERRIER EXPERIENCE, LOTS OF PATIENCE AND LOTS OF LOVE TO SHARE. CRICKET USES THE DOG DOOR IN HER PLEASURE HOUSE AND ENJOYS THE ENCLOSED GARDEN. HOWEVER, SHE IS EXCELLENT ON A LEASH AND WOULD PROBABLY BE NICE IN A HOUSE WITH FREQUENT WALKS ENCOUNTERED. SHE CURRENTLY USES AN ANTI-ANNXIETY MEDICINE TO HELP HER STAY CALM, PARTICULARLY IN STRESSFUL SITUATIONS SUCH AS VETERINARY VISITS OR GROOMS. CRICKET IS UP-TO-DATE ON ALL VACCINATIONS AND IS STERILATED. WE HAVE NOT GROOMED HER BECAUSE OF HER HIGH STRESS LEVEL IN THAT TYPE OF ENVIRONMENT. ONLY SIGN UP FOR CRICKET IF YOU HAVE EXCELLENT STATE OF VETERINARY CARE AND HAVE DOG EXPERIENCE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petfinder.com/dog/cricket-adorable-westie-mix-iso-a-patient-experienced-home-64010931/il/st-charles/cairn-rescue-usa-central-and-midwest-il233/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos