BYU football adds wide receiver transfer | News, sports, jobs





You have to believe BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake has a big grin on his face as he reflects on the past week. In just a few days, he went from the brink of severely underpowered to solid depth. Of course, the biggest news was that Cougar sophomore wide receiver Kody Epps, who has already racked up 44 receptions for 506 yards with six touchdowns during his time at BYU, opted to leave the transfer portal and return to Provo. Cougar Nation, my teammates and coaches are who I love and want to play for, Epps said in his social media post announcing his return. Plus, I have too many teammate weddings that I could miss this summer. I’m here to stay! In addition to that news, the Cougars also officially announced the arrival of wide receiver Darius Lassiter, who came over from Eastern Michigan. Last year, he had 40 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles, so he adds another veteran veteran to Sitake’s wide receiver group. Here is BYU’s full press release regarding the Lassiters transfer: BYU has signed East Michigan transfer wide receiver Darius Lassiter to participate in its football program. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout from Chandler, Arizona, comes to BYU after playing for the Eagles in 2022 and at Butler Community College from 2020-21, where he earned NJCAA All-America honorable mention. Lassiter played in all 13 games for Eastern last year, catching 40 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns. He helped the Eagles to a 9-4 season, including a 41-27 victory over San Jose State in the Potato Bowl. Lassiter led Eastern with six receptions, 108 yards and two touchdowns. At Butler, Lassiter played in 17 career games with 51 career receptions, 913 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2021, he played in all 10 games, recording 37 receptions for 707 yards and 10 touchdowns. Averaging 19.1 yards per catch and 70.7 yards per game, Lassiter was named first-team all-conference and received an honorable mention from the NJCAA All-American Team. As a freshman in 2020, Lassiter grabbed 13 balls for 206 yards and three touchdowns during the spring season while adding a 10-yard reception during the fall. Lassiter is the son of the late Kwamie Lassiter, who was also an All-American defensive back at Butler College in 1990 before finishing his college career at Kansas. Kwamie went on to a 10-year NFL career and was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2021. Lassiter joins a group of 14 transfers new to the BYU program for the 2023 season. Most recently, the Cougars transfer added Oklahoma State offensive lineman Caleb Etienne and Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh to join other previously announced additions. Newsletter Join thousands who already receive our daily newsletter.

