Patriots claim first tennis trophy in over 30 years

MOBILE — Homewood High School’s tennis program has been on the cusp of launching for the past few years and officially broke through this spring.

Homewood’s boys’ tennis team won its first state trophy in over 30 years, finishing second in Class 6A. Mountain Brook dominated the state tournament, but Homewood beat Trinity Presbyterian for the red card trophy.

Homewood won the state title in 1985 and was runner-up in 1986. The Patriots can now add 2023 to that mix.

The athletic department was very excited about it, Homewood coach Terrance Cobb said. The athletics department has been successful in many other sports, but to add tennis to that, that’s great.

The two-day tournament was held April 24-25 at the Mobile Tennis Center. Homewood didn’t drop a set, let alone a game, on the first day of the tournament, leading the Patriots to a strong finish.

With all six singles players and all three doubles players advancing to the second day of the tournament, Homewood was able to accumulate enough points to claim second place.

Sam Housman also reached the final at No. 5 singles. He defeated Hazel Greens Coleson Pack 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round. He then dominated Hartselles Cade Simmons 6-1, 6-0. He picked up another convincing win in the semi-finals, beating Trinity’s Trevor Wilson 6–1, 6–1. He fell to Mountain Brooks Max Gayden 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

The Homewoods boys made it to state last year and it was clear that the Patriots would be strong again this season. Cobb said he reminded his players when they played against a strong team during the season that they themselves were one of those strong teams. Playing the likes of Montgomery Academy, Vestavia Hills and Hoover during the season also helped them prepare.

Homewood finished second at the sectional tournament the week prior to statehood, beating the likes of Altamont, Helena, Pelham and Briarwood to get there.

Gray Johnson is one of the top players in the state and performed as such throughout the state tournament, until he was forced to retire due to an injury, which knocked him out of the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles competitions. But the Patriots turned it into a team effort and racked up enough points to claim second spot.

Mathias Praestholm moved to Homewood this year and provided a lift at the No. 2 singles slot. He advanced to the semifinals. Colton Cox at No. 3 singles, Camden Cox at No. 4 singles and Winston Jones at No. 6 singles all also advanced to the semi-finals.

Johnson and Praestholm made it to the No. 1 doubles semifinal before Johnson’s injury, while Colton Cox and Charlie Reeves No. 2 doubles and Camden Cox and Will Andress No. 3 doubles each also reached the semifinals.

Cobb specifically praised Reeves, an athlete best known from his days on the football field.

His skill and game have grown tremendously throughout the year, Cobb said. He climbed to that level and he played really well for us.

The girls’ team finished third in the section tournament, narrowly missing out on the state tournament.

Cobb said the overall success of Homewood’s boys’ and girls’ teams is a product of the sport’s growing popularity in Homewood.

The talent is produced and grown before high school and we were able to get the most out of it and reap the benefits, he said.