Hockey Canada sets rules now that BCHL is on its own

It includes the fact that players participating in the new BCHL are not eligible to be selected for national teams or to attend any other high-level Hockey Canada activities Photo by Matthew Murnaghan / Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada

Article content Hockey Canada begins to set boundaries in the BC Hockey League split.

Article content The sports board sent a letter to its members on Thursday, detailing what is allowed regarding unsanctioned competitions. That was in response to the BCHL’s announcement that it would break away from Hockey Canada on Monday and become independent starting June 1.

Article content The 18-team Junior A loop wants more autonomy when it comes to things like recruiting players. Postmedia received a copy of the letter from Hockey Canada. Among other things, it states that any player or coach of a non-sanctioned team after September 30 is ineligible to participate in activities sanctioned by Hockey Canada for the remainder of the season pending a hearing from the Reassignment Committee, and that is even if they are. released by their unsanctioned team during the season.That includes ineligibility for selection to national teams or to attend other high-value Hockey Canada activities.

Article content That also means that due to injuries, the BCHL can’t bring in players from Junior B leagues to fill in a game here or there and then return the players to their original roster like they did in the past. The letter also states that teams under the jurisdiction of Hockey Canada are eligible to compete against sanctioned teams from other national associations that are part of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). For example, a non-sanctioned team is not eligible to compete against a team in the United States Hockey League, which is sanctioned by USA Hockey. Hockey Canada’s letter used that particular example. The USHL and the BCHL are the two main feeder leagues for the NCAA. A showdown between their champions would draw a lot of attention.

Article content BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker believes the non-sanctioned rules were created specifically for starting leagues and not like the BCHL, which has a history dating back to 1961. It has been rumored for a decade that the BCHL is branching out on its own. The most popular paired them with teams from Alberta. It’s unclear how close that ever came to fruition. The BCHL withdrew from the Canadian Junior Hockey League, which was built to merge the nation’s 10 Junior A-loops for Hockey Canada and host events such as the Centennial Cup national championship. In April 2021, BCHL CEO Chris Hebb said his league had proposed changes to CJHL a year earlier and received no response. The BCHL released a 35-page white paper last September it had written titled Modernizing Junior Hockey in Canada, which was sent to Hockey Canada and BC Hockey in advance. They were also not happy with the attention they received with their concerns.

Article content Cocker claims his league still wants to make things work with Hockey Canada and BC Hockey provincial body, explaining that we can pick up the phone with anyone who wants to talk to us. Landing umpires and linesmen could become difficult for the BCHL if Hockey Canada continues to insist on no crossover with non-sanctioned leagues. We want to do what’s best for our athletes and our officials, Cocker said. Leaving Hockey Canada also means that the BCHL is no longer covered by the insurance plan. The BCHL has been working on its own insurance contract, and Cocker says it’s equal, if not better, in some areas. Hockey Canada’s official statement Monday on the BCHL news was withheld, inclusiveHockey Canada will continue to work with BC Hockey and its nearly 94,000 remaining participants to provide opportunities for British Columbians to safely enjoy, develop and participate in the game of Canada. It contained no specific rules like Thursday’s letter.

Article content BC Hockey CEO Cam Hope said on Monday it was likely another Junior A league would be created under the Hockey Canada umbrella to replace the BCHL, though he had no timeline. The BCHL has long made it clear that it considered recruiting restrictions in Junior A too strict and wanted to be able to sign 16- and 17-year-old players from other counties without their families moving to BC. That is not allowed under Hockey Canadas. regulations. @SteveEwen [email protected]

