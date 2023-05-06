Cross-Harvard team finishes sixth at National Table Tennis Championships – The Harbus

Sally Su (MBA ’24) shares her experience working with other Harvard schools and being the only female on the team.

Pallavi Chadha, Community Editor

How did you prepare for the National Championships?

I was a professional table tennis player in China and I started playing table tennis when I was 6 years old. At the age of 11 I started playing competitively. I have practiced and played for over 15 years and 10 years ago I retired as an athlete. I didn’t really practice to prepare for this national championship, I guess I just trusted my old moves and skills in this new tournament. i still got it!

Can you tell us about your experience during the competition?

It’s a remarkable experience. I represented San Jose State University, my undergraduate university, to participate in this tournament 12 years ago. I never thought I’d be in a national collegiate tournament again after so many years, and I didn’t know Harvard had a table tennis team. Last year the team captain got in touch with me through a friend and invited me to join the mixed team. we participated in the regional college

tournament and reached the Dutch National Championships. The whole experience was a big surprise for me on top of the great HBS trip.

I was able to make many new friends from different schools and share school experiences. We are the worst enemies during matches because everyone shares a great fighting spirit and want to win, but we are best friends outside the table tennis court because the sport connects us very well.

sue Sally (MBA ’24,

What was the toughest match you played in the league and how did you overcome it?

In a quarter final I played against a very strong male athlete who had so much power. I knew I had no chance of winning, but I fought hard with every ball and made it difficult for him. I lost, but it wasn’t an easy win for him. It was a great race and I earned a lot of respect from the spectators as a strong athlete.

What have you learned from your experience at the National Championships?

I learned that my experience as a professional athlete when I was younger helped me become the entrepreneur and business leader I am today. Excelling in sports requires perseverance, mental toughness and enormous hard work, and is the same as that of a business professional. I learned that I had to realize that everything that happens in life happens for a good reason.

I also learned that Harvard attracts a lot of diverse talent. My teammates are great table tennis athletes and they come from different schools at Harvard.

In addition, HBS professors sent me good wishes as I competed in tournaments, even though I had to miss some classes. Everyone is very supportive.

How does it feel to be the only girl to represent Harvard and compete at the national level?

I am very proud to be the only female athlete on a co-ed team as my participation promotes inclusion and diversity. Competing against the men is certainly tough, but it’s not impossible as long as I give my best in every shot. Also in the field of sports, girls are no less than boys. They are all created equal, we all have our own games.

Can you tell us about the team dynamics in all schools and how you work together to achieve success?

The team is made up of students from Harvard schools Kyle is from medical school; Scott from law school; Tex, Alex and Jeremy who all graduate from Harvard University; And I’m on high school. Everyone is so busy with school work that while we wait for the game to start, many of us will use the time to do homework on our computers. When the game starts, we all cheer each other on. We celebrate victory, but don’t blame anyone for failure. It’s such a great team! We have already become friends for life.

Our coach, Yutian Wang, was a professional table tennis player in China and now has a table tennis club in New York. He flew to Austin (where we competed) to coach us, which also contributed to our success.

As a team, we use our own networks to find support and donations from friends and school clubs to travel and be successful.

How has your experience playing table tennis affected your academic and personal life?

I have always been a fighter and have always been very competitive at work. This life experience makes me cherish relationships more. Victory or defeat in a tournament is always temporary, but friendship and sportsmanship are forever.

I am an entrepreneur and I learned that many VCs really like entrepreneurs who used to be athletes because we are persistent, never give up and very strong mentally.

What advice would you give to student-athletes who want to compete at the national level?

Every chance to participate in tournaments is a chance to shine and make friends. Pay close attention to every game and match, keep fighting, always give your best and you’ll be on the national podium in no time! Even if you don’t make it to a national tournament, you’re already a true warrior!

How does Harvard support its student-athletes and help balance academics and athletics?

HBS professors are very helpful. They have offered office hours to make up for the missed lessons. Harvard takes academics and attendance very seriously to provide the best learning experience for all students, but is also a strong supporter of athletic life and competition. They certainly want the students to excel in all areas.

What are your future goals as a table tennis team and how do you plan to achieve them?

A number of team members will graduate this summer. But we know that Harvard is good at attracting top talent, so we’ve been monitoring new admissions to the schools to see if there are table tennis athletes who are passionate about the sport that we can recruit to the team. . Members of our graduation team will return to help the team plan practice sessions and competition travel. I’m graduating next year, but I plan to always come back to contribute to my Harvard team. I think that’s why Harvard is such a great place, we have a strong culture of giving back and giving back.

sue Sally There is an existing RC in HBS. She is a serial entrepreneur focused on building elder care and real estate businesses. Her dream is to find an innovative solution to address the global senior care crisis.

Pallavi Chadha (MBA ’24) Understanding the Indian startup ecosystem as a consumer VC investor comes to HBS over the years. What he loved most about that life was getting to know people and really listening and understanding the stories behind their journey.

Source: harbus.org