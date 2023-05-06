Men’s Lacrosse falls to Princeton in ILT Semifinal, 9-8

NEW YORK CITY The University of Pennsylvania men’s lacrosse team will have to sweat Sunday night’s NCAA Championship selection show, as the second-seeded Quakers were defeated Friday night by third-seeded Princeton in an Ivy League Tournament semifinal, 9-8.

The loss leaves Penn at 7-6 overall. While many numbers favor red and blue for an overall bid, nothing is certain in the next 48 hours as they await their fate. The selection show will be broadcast at 9:30 PM

Princeton is now 7-6 and will face fourth-seeded Yale in the final on Sunday. The Bulldogs advanced earlier in the day to beat top-seeded Cornell 22-15.

Quaker Note Meal

* This was the 91st meeting between Penn and Princeton in men’s lacrosse, but the first in an Ivy League tournament. The Quakers have now played at least one ILT game against every Ivy program except Dartmouth.

*Penn and Princeton split the season series, with both games decided by a score of 9-8.

*More goals were scored in the fourth quarter (9) than in the first three quarters combined (8).

* Sam Handley led Penn with four points, scored twice and dished out two assists. He now has 194 career points (104g/90a) and moved into third place on Penn’s all-time list ahead of Chris Conforti (192 from 1988-91).

* Ben Smith topped the squad with three goals on Friday night,

* Penn’s other goals were scored by Hugo Mullane , Cam Rubin And Tynan Walsh .

* James Shipley finished the night with three assists, while Walsh and Handley had two.

*At the other end, Emmet Caroll had 16 saves, which was fourth in an Ivy Tournament semifinal.

* For Princeton, Christian Ronda scored three goals and an assist, while Coulter Mackesy and Jake Stevens scored twice. On the other hand, Michael Gianforcaro had 15 saves.

How it happened

Penn got off to a fast start, Hugo Mullane And Cam Rubin score on feeds from Sam Handley And James Shipley just 38 seconds apart to give the Quakers a 2-0 lead in less than three minutes. However, that would be the only result for the Quakers in the opening period, and instead it was Princeton who owned the first 15. 14-8, scoring three times in a 4:41 period midway through the quarter for a 3-2 lead after one.

In the second quarter, nearly 10 minutes passed before either team scored. Ben Smith was the one to break the slip of a Shipley feed, his rocket hit the crossbar and bounced just inside the line to make it 3-3. It was the Quakers’ first goal in 22:14 and the first by either team in nearly 17 minutes. However, the Tigers struck back late in the period to take a 4–3 lead going into halftime.

The goalies were the story in the first half, as Carroll had ten saves—five in each quarter, while Princeton’s Michael Gianforcaro made four stops in the second quarter and six overall.

Carroll (5 saves) and Gianforcaro (7) continued the story throughout the third quarter, blocking offenses at every turn. It wasn’t until there were only 3.7 seconds left on the clock that someone scored, like Tynan Walsh took a feed from Handley and converted a shot from a low angle past the Princeton goaltender’s right shoulder. The quarter ended soon after with the score tied, 4–4.

In the fourth, scoring came easier. Ronda converted his second of the night for the Tigers 1:31 into the period, but Handley equalized in spectacular fashion just 1:28 later when he came past from behind and bounced a shot into the far post. Just a minute later, Smith gave the Quakers their first lead since 2-1 when he converted a Walsh feed from the left. However, Princeton leveled after Penn was called for a penalty for delaying the game, converting the man-up as Stevens got a feed up front and beat Carroll top left.

Penn got a man-up about a minute later and Mullane got two bites from the left to the apple. His first attempt missed the first wide, and Gianfocaro stopped the second. Princeton then brought the ball down and Alexander Vardaro made an underhand shot that hit Carroll low to give the Tigers a 7–6 lead.

After the media timeout, Princeton quickly doubled their lead as Sean Cameron went from low to high with a shot that hit Carroll to the stick. Handley got one of them back with 4:02 to play when he came in from behind and batted in an underhand shot, but Princeton got the ball on a throw-in violation and took advantage of a slow defensive substitution to go back to front with 3:01 left.

Penn won the ensuing throw-in, but when a Quakers player went in for the shot, the ball was taken away and the Tigers successfully cleared. Carroll was then called up for a push, giving Princeton a man-up situation with only 1:23 left, and the Tigers working the clock instead of going for goal, Mackesy finally firing (wide) with about 25 left seconds to go.

Penn took advantage, Shipley rushed downfield to find Smith crossing his body for a goal with 13.5 seconds left. That left the all-important showdown, and Princeton emerged with the ball to put it on ice.

