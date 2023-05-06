England great Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket





File photo of England’s Katherine Sciver-Brunt. Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from the international career after a fantastic 19-year career that saw her take more wickets than any other woman for England. | Photo credit: Reuters

Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from international cricket on May 5 after a fantastic 19-year career in which she took more wickets than any other woman for England. Sciver-Brunt, who made her international debut in 2004, collected 335 wickets in 267 appearances for England. The fast bowler helped the England women to three Ashes series wins and three World Cup wins, two in ODIs and one in T20s. Only India’s Jhulan Goswami (355) has fired more than Sciver-Brunt in all women’s international formats. Sciver-Brunt, 37, retired from Tests last year and also moved away from ODIs. She has now opted to walk away from England altogether, despite considering staying on for the T20 portion of this summer’s multi-format Ashes series. Well, here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey, she said. I thought I could never come to this decision, but I have and it was the hardest of my life. I never had any dreams or ambitions to do what I did, I just wanted my family to be proud of me. And what I have achieved goes far beyond that. Sciver-Brunt’s last England appearance was in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against hosts South Africa in February. Legend I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime, Sciver-Brunt added. It has been a huge honor to represent England for so long and I would like to thank all the English cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. She also paid tribute to her partner Nat Sciver-Brunt, the England all-rounder, saying: Of the trophies and titles I could have achieved, I have achieved them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness I have found in Wet. Clare Connor, the general manager of England women’s cricket, said Sciver-Brunt retired from the international game as a legend of our sport. Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and women’s cricket in particular, said Connor, a former England captain. She has been an incredible role model and has given us everything she’s got for almost 20 years. Katherine started her career in a very different era than the one we are in now and we are deeply indebted to her for the part she has played in elevating our game, raising standards and attracting new audiences for women’s cricket. She is simply a legend of our sport. Sciver-Brunt, often regarded as a bowling all-rounder after amassing 1,864 international runs, had already moved away from regional cricket but will play another season in The Hundred.

