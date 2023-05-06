Son of mafia boss murdered during soccer party in Naples | Italy

The 26-year-old son of an alleged mafia boss was shot dead on Thursday and more than 100 people were injured during frantic celebrations by football fans in Naples after the city’s team won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Vincenzo Costanzo, who was known to the police and had a significant criminal record, was shot during the spontaneous street party that took place all over the city after Napoli were crowned champions.

He was the son of Maurizio Costanzo, described by investigators as a leading member of the Neapolitan mafia in Ponticelli, where a feud between clans is going on. Three other people were injured in the incident. According to police, Costanzo died in hospital from gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors and the Carabinieri police in Naples are investigating whether he was killed intentionally by a rival clan or whether the shots were accidental. In numerous cities in southern Italy, it is not uncommon for people to celebrate by shooting into the air.

Tens of thousands of fans celebrated all night after a 1-1 draw against Udinese secured the title, many waving flags bearing the image of the late Diego Maradona, who was Napolis’ star player when City won the final Scudetto in 1990.

More than 100 people were taken to hospital, including those with hand and arm injuries from fireworks, knife wounds and injuries from numerous fights. A 20-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a car during festivities in Frattamaggiore in the province of Naples. Three police officers also suffered minor injuries.

Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told La Gazzetta dello Sport that the security plan developed to prevent the celebrations from degenerating was working, adding that police checks and surveillance of the streets will also continue next Sunday, when Napoli returns on Sunday. the field. against Florence.

Palomba said the murder had nothing to do with the celebrations.

Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi repeated that claim to Radio Anchio on Friday. He said: This passing has to do with dynamics that have nothing to do with the celebrations.

Preparations for the party began in early March, as Napoli moved up the division. Neighborhoods across the city poured their own money into decorations, saturating the streets with flags and banners in their teams’ blue and white colors. Tattoo artists made a great trade as fans poured into their studios to celebrate the occasion.

Napoli had hoped to claim glory from the Scudetto last Sunday, with six games left to play, but a 1-1 draw at Salernitana forced the official celebration to be postponed for a few days. Last week, the city council, concerned about the consequences of the festivities, put thousands of police officers on the street. Even the U.S. Consulate issued a safety alert, saying impromptu celebrations could last for several days, and warned of heavy traffic or road closures, heavy use of fireworks and alcohol consumption throughout the city. Cars and scooters were also banned by authorities in the hope of minimizing the risk to public order.

This is the third Italian championship won by Naples and the first time a club south of Italy’s traditional football capitals of Milan and Turin has won the competition since Roma claimed the title in 2001.

Napoli led the table for most of the season, losing just three games and producing some of the most entertaining football in Europe, led by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whom have become local legends.

On Thursday night, the celebrations erupted when the equalizer was scored against Udinese 12 minutes after the break by Osimhen, who came from Lille in a club-record 70 yards. Napoli played away from home, in Udine, but more than 50,000 supporters gathered at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, where the game was shown on big screens.

This is the crowning achievement of a dream that has been going on for 33 years, Napolis president Aurelio De Laurentiis told the crowd on Thursday. It’s been a long process.

Napoli, this is for you, said the team’s coach, Luciano Spalletti. There are people here who can get through difficult moments in their life because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy.