



EAST GREENBORO The North Carolina A&T softball team lost a few games against local rival Elon on Friday at the Lady Aggies Softball Complex. The Phoenix won the first game of the doubleheader 9-0 in six innings before winning Game 2 12-4 in five. The Aggies fell to 17-32 overall and 10-13 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) as they head into their regular season finale and Senior Day on Saturday ahead of next week’s CAA Tournament. Elon improved to 21-24 overall and 14-7 in league games. The Aggies couldn’t get a run to cross the plate in game one despite a 3-for-3 afternoon by freshman left fielder Gabriel Williams . A&T left six runners on base when Elon’s McKenna McCard (W, 8-4) threw five innings, struckout four and gave up five hits and four walks. The Phoenix put the game aside with a grand slam by left fielder Chloe Hatzopoulos to give the Phoenix a nine-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Hatzopoulos’ grand slam left the Aggies needing two runs in the sixth to get around the 8-run mercy rule. Isley Duggins entered the circle ahead of the Phoenix to start the frame. Duggins retired the first two Aggies she faced before Williams earned an infield single. But jug Megan Ellis taken out to end the game. sophomore Joey Barkhimer (L, 4-10) got the start for A&T and went 3.2 innings before Ellis entered the circle in the fourth inning. Ellis had the Aggies’ only extra-base hit of the game with a double in the second inning. It followed a single by Williams to put Aggies on second and third base with one out. But the Aggies’ best scoring opportunity of the game would end thanks to a strikeout and a pop-up. Hatzopoulos led the Phoenix in going 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI in Game 1. Hatzopoulos had two more hits and two RBI in the second game. Teammate Claudia Penny went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Three Aggies had multi-hit games in Friday’s second game. Senior Midfielder Jay Deese led the way and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two home runs, her eighth and ninth of the season. Williams had another great game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored to extend her hitting streak to five games. Over those five games, Williams goes 11-for-16 (.688) with three RBI’s and four runs scored. Kira Richards added a 2-for-3 Game 2. Unfortunately, Elon took a big lead over the Aggies early on, putting up a five-run first inning. A&T got one run back in the third on a Deese homer. However, Elon added two more runs in the fourth on reigning CAA pitcher of the week, Sharla Kirkpatrick (L, 3-5), to take a 7-1 lead. But the Aggies added another run in its fourth. The frame opened as the Phoenix replaced McCard (W, 9-4) in the circle with Meredith Wells. Williams welcomed Wells into the game with a single through the middle before stealing second place. But Wells struckout the next two batters she faced for a Sierra Baldwin a single by the middle scored Williams, cutting Phoenix’s lead to five. However, a big five-run fifth helped the Phoenix put away the game. The Aggies tried to stay afloat in the fifth inning to get around the run rule. Second baseman alyx gone singled, followed by a Deese two-run homer to make it 12-4. Next, Richards came to the plate and hit an one-out single before two consecutive groundouts ended the game. Senior Day festivities begin before 1 p.m. Saturday, as the Aggies plan to honor Jocelyn Bennett Deese, Kayla Douglas , Langley workout Richards and Moria Terry .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/5/5/softball-a-t-loses-two-to-elon-ahead-of-saturdays-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos