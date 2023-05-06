Babar Azam breaks ODI record as Pakistan climb to the top of the table





Pakistan moved to the top of the MRF Tires ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings with a victory in Karachi in the fourth ODI against New Zealand.

Pakistan is the new number 1 team in men’s ODIs after a huge victory over New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the bilateral series in Karachi. The hosts, now leading 4-0 in the series with one game to go, have 113 rating points and are behind Australia and India by decimals. Pakistan, who were fifth with 106 rating points in the ODI rankings before the start of the series, were on top form as they chased long goals in the first two ODIs. They then won the third ODI in Karachi by 26 points to move to third in the points table behind Australia and India, ahead of England and New Zealand. In Friday’s fourth ODI, a century from Babar Azam, his 18th in the format, and contributions from others helped Pakistan to post a total of 334. Babar became fastest to 5000 ODI runs in the process, reaching the milestone in his 96th ODI innings. The record was previously held by Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 101 innings. Player Innings brought to 5000 ODI runs Babar Azam 96 Hashim Amla 101 Vivi Richards 114 Virat Kohli 114 David Warner 115 However, to stay at the top of the table at the end of the series, Pakistan will have to come clean by winning the fifth and final ODI on Sunday. A loss in the final ODI sees them slide back to No. 3 and Australia regain their No. 1 ranking. New Zealand remains in fifth place regardless of the result of the last game. Pakistan will also remain in the lead if the fifth match is abandoned or no result.

