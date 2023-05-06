Four men’s tennis players receive All-Big West honors





Four University of Hawaii at Manoa men tennis players earned All-Big West honors. Andre Ilagan was named to the All-Big West First Team for the fourth time and partner Lucas Labrunie was also named to the All-Big West First Team. Axel Labrunie was selected to the All-Big West Second Team in singles while earning honorable mention in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre. Ilagan became the first UH player and only the seventh men’s tennis player in Big West history to be named to the conference First Team all four years. Ilagan posted a team-best 16-3 overall record as he went 4-0 in conference games. He won his last 15 decisions in a row. During his UH career, he has been ranked in the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) poll for a total of 38 weeks, including the last 36 consecutive weeks dating back to December 8, 2022. With one season left in eligibility, Lucas Labrunie returned for one final go-around. He and doubles partner Ilagan joined forces again to earn All-Big West honors for the third time. In 2019, Ilagan and Lucas Labrunie were named as a doubles honorable mention, and together they earned first team honors both in 2021 and this season. This season, Ilagan and Lucas Labrunie posted a 5-4 overall doubles record. After an honorable mention last year, Axel Labrunie upped his game and was named to the All-Big West Singles Second Team in 2023. This season, he played mostly at No. 2 for most of the season. He had an 8-7 overall record while going 2-2 in the conference. He finished the season strong, winning three of his last four decisions. Axel Labrunie teamed up with Maitre for an honorable mention in doubles. For Axel Labrunie, it is the third season in a row to earn an honorable mention in doubles and Maitre’s first post-season honor. Together, the pair posted a team-best 13-3 overall record. The duo won their first 12 consecutive decisions of the season. For more information, visit hawaiiathletics.com.

