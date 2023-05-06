I want to win the Olympic gold medal for India says 18 under 18 winner, Syndrela Das





Resume Syndrela is like no other child. She already has the award in her sights and is aiming for it head on, beating opponents and outsmarting competitors in international tournaments such as World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender 2022 in the U13 category She trains for four hours in the morning, followed by light sessions in the evening. In between practicing, she also catches up on her schoolwork. Ranked 4th in the under 13 lineup for the world and India in table tennis, Syndrela Das is very focused on her dream of representing the nation and ensures that no stone is left unturned when it comes to training, perseverance and determination. Syndrela shares her experience as the 18 under 18 winners, says Syndrela, I felt really proud and nice because winning The Telegraph Online Edugraphs 18 under 18 award made me feel happy because there were many contestants from all over India and I was the top got 18 among all. Syndrela is like no other child. She already has her sights on the prize and is aiming for it head-on, beating opponents and outsmarting competitors at international tournaments such as World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender 2022 in the U13 category. Sydnerela’s path to her rendezvous with success has already been mapped out. Speaking of her ambitions, she says: My dream is to win the Olympic gold medal for India, and to be the first woman to do so in table tennis. For someone her age, the determination in fulfilling her dreams is demonstrated by the effort she puts into it. She trains for four hours in the morning, followed by light sessions in the evening. In between practicing, she also catches up on her schoolwork. This award helped me and gave me more courage and motivation – Yes! I can do it! It has boosted my confidence to continue chasing my dream. I felt very happy to receive the award and I believe in myself and that I can achieve my goals, she concluded. The Telegraph Online Edugraph wishes Syndrela the best of luck in her future endeavors! Last updated on May 06, 2023

