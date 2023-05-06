RV Softball Edges Memphis 3-2 in nine-inning thriller





Next game: at Memphis 5/6/2023 | 03:00 Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 3:00 PM bee Memphis History MEMPHIS, Tenn. The game was not without heroics and a seventh-inning solo home run run by a utility player Jada Cody headlined the (RV) UCF softball team’s thrilling 3-2 nine-inning comeback victory against the Memphis Tigers on Friday-evening. UCF’s final win extended the Knights’ win streak to eight consecutive games dating back to the team’s 13–1 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on April 16, tying the team’s longest win streak of the season (also eight consecutive wins, March 10-17). UCF is also now on the winning side of 15 of the last 16 games overall. The Knights (34-19, 13-3 AAC) also improved to 2-2 in extra innings this season, earning their second consecutive victory in games beyond the regulation seven innings on the heels of the 2-1 lead from the team’s eight innings. victory over the South Florida Bulls on April 21. With her team down to the last three outs in the top of the seventh inning and staring to trail 2-1 in left field at the Tigers Softball Complex, Cody again came through for her team. The Murrieta, California native swung on the first pitch she faced and hit her seventh home run of the season, and 32nd of her career, over the left center field fence to tie the game at two. The solo shot breathed new life into a UCF team that had managed just one point, courtesy of a Johnisha Rowe walks with the bases loaded, during the first six innings of the game. With her 32nd career home run, Cody moved closer and closer to a share of second on the UCF all-time home run list, now just one behind Jania Shinhoster’s career total of 33. The long ball also marked the 194th hit of Cody’s four-plus year career, followed by a timely double in the ninth inning that marked her 195th career hit and brought her in five hits after becoming the 11th player in the history of UCF that scored 200 hits. in a knight’s uniform. After doubling in the ninth, a hit that moved Cody into a tie for fourth on the UCF all-time doubles list with 41st of her career, she would score the go-ahead run on a Tigers (8-40, 2-14) error caused by a ground ball from the bat of Aubrey Evans marking UCF’s first benefit of the night. The trio of runs proved to be just enough for the tandem right-handers Sarah Willis And Grace Jewel . A Tigers two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning broke its first scoreless innings streak at 29 in a row, but Willis was able to limit the damage to just the two runs in her fifth consecutive start of at least six innings. Head coach Cindy Ball Malone changed in Grace Jewel in relief after the sixth, and the Chesapeake, Virginia native slammed the door and pitched three scoreless innings while giving up just one Tigers hit before her team scrambled over the go-ahead run. Together, the two also produced the Knights’ eighth game in a row, and 15th in their last 16, with two or fewer runs allowed, a stretch in which Willis, Jewell, Angelina DeVoe And Kaitlyn Felton have combined to produce a 1.21 team ERA (109.2 IP, 19 ER), with 70 strikeouts and their opposition limited to a .164 batting average against. NEXT ONE The Knights go for the series win against the Memphis Tigers in a Saturday matinee, with the first pitch scheduled for 3 PM ET from the Tigers Softball Complex.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2023/5/6/rv-softball-edges-memphis-3-2-in-nine-inning-thriller.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos