Sports
Season on the Line Saturday after softball split with Aggies
LAS CRUCES, NM – Abilene Christian softball is eighth and final in the playoffs for next week’s WAC tournament, but it needs a series win on Saturday to clinch the spot currently coveted by four other schools.
Friday’s doubleheader split in New Mexico State, in which the Wildcats won game one 11-10 and lost game two 11-3, gives them a conference record of 10-13. But right there in the mix with them are Utah Valley (10-12), Cal Baptist (10-13), UT Arlington (9-13) and the Aggies (9-14).
ACU owns the tiebreaker over CBU as a result of the win over third place Stephen F. Austin, alongside UTA. But the Wildcats have lost series to Utah Tech, Sam Houston, Tarleton and UVU, meaning they can’t finish better than seventh.
ACU can only move to seventh if it holds off the Aggies offense, while first place Utah Tech completes its sweep of UVU. Sweeps of CBU by Seattle and UTA by Sam Houston would also be the Wildcats’ postseason odds.
UVU, CBU and UTA all lost their Friday games. The Lancers will play host to a single game in Seattle on Saturday, but the other two schools will have doubleheaders.
The Wildcats and Aggies wrap up their series and regular seasons Saturday at 4pm MT/5pm CT.
Recap Game One | ACU 11, NMSU 10
ACU survived a distressing fifth inning with a two-run strike in the sixth and hung on to beat the Aggies in game one, 11-10.
Elisabeth Schaefer won her first game of the season with 1.2 innings in relief from starter Talia Nielsenwhile Lauren Schiek came through in the seventh inning for her second save.
ACU jumped out to a 2-0, 7-2 lead and was about to beat the Aggies 9-3 in the sixth when the home team tied the score on a pair of home runs by Hannah Lindsay and Paige Knight. .
Nielsen left the field in favor of Schaefer after Knight’s round-tripper, and after the Aggies pushed their lead runner to third, Schaefer got Kendal Lunar on a flyout to left field.
The Wildcats wasted no time trying to regain the lead. Mercedes Eichelberger tripled with one out and later came home with a batter Olivia Taylor’s RBI single at center. Taylor then scored the eventual game-winning run Avery Milochs single.
Schaefer then threw a much-needed scoreless sixth, but soon ran into problems in the seventh. She first conceded a double to Lindsay, then walked Knight before giving way to Schiek.
NMSU narrowed the deficit to 11-10 on Kaylin Jackson’s infield single and had two on base with two outs when Schiek got Ana Rodriguez to end the game with a popfly to Matt Reiling – who just entered the game as a defensive replacement at second base.
Eichelberger and Taylor did their work from the top of the league table, scoring six runs combined and batting in three, and Miloch capitalized as the cleanup hitter with a double, single and four RBI. Shaylie Alani was also great in game one, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBI.
Game two recap | NMSU 11, ACU 3 (6)
The Aggies mounted an offensive that hurt the Wildcats in four of six frames, leading to their 11-3 run-rule victory.
Knight and Carley each hit a two-run home run to help the home team build a 5–0 lead in the third inning. After ACU passed two in the fifth, New Mexico State responded with another runscoring hit from Knight combined with RBI from Jackson and Lunar to make it 9-2.
ACU scored its final run in the sixth as Sammy Shelander led off with a solo home run off reliever Jordin King.
The Wildcats left seven runners on base and got two out on the basepaths.
After leaving the bases loaded in the second inning, ACU put up two with one out in the third, but Taylor was thrown out at third base trying to tag a ball into center field. Two innings later, Eichelberger attempted to score from first base on Taylor’s double to left field.
Taylor finished game two 1-for-2 with a double, run and RBI, while Shelander went 2-for-3 with the solo HR, her sixth of the season. Emma Bubba Red also got an RBI groundout in the fifth.
|
Sources
2/ https://acusports.com/news/2023/5/5/season-on-the-line-saturday-after-softball-splits-with-aggies.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I’ve never seen a Bollywood dancer like you, says judge Terence Lewis for contestant Shivam Wankhedes’ performance on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’
- Season on the Line Saturday after softball split with Aggies
- Coronation Fashion: See the dresses worn by Princess Kate, Katy Perry, Jill Biden, and more.
- Threat from artificial intelligence is ‘more urgent’ than climate change, warns AI ‘godfather’
- White House official has hit back at Russia for alleged US involvement in the drone strike
- Earthquake recorded on the Alabama-Georgia state line Friday morning: USGS
- How could AI change warfare? US defense experts warn of new technologies
- Canadian Conference Board and MaRS Launch New Innovation Group as Canada’s Ecosystem Slows to Grow
- Bangalore: PM Modis 2-day tour plan changed again due to NEET exams on Sunday
- Government remains consistent in supporting cultural development efforts
- High profile Nigerian stylist Ugo Mozie dresses Hollywood actor Jeremy Pope for the Met Gala
- Siliguri’s table tennis coach Bharati Ghosh urges mayor to develop sport in ‘Talk to Mayor’ program – Siliguri Times