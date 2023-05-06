Season on the Line Saturday after softball split with Aggies

Next game: at N.M. State 5/6/2023 | 5:00 PM CT WAC Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 5:00 PM CT bee NM state History

LAS CRUCES, NM – Abilene Christian softball is eighth and final in the playoffs for next week’s WAC tournament, but it needs a series win on Saturday to clinch the spot currently coveted by four other schools.

Friday’s doubleheader split in New Mexico State, in which the Wildcats won game one 11-10 and lost game two 11-3, gives them a conference record of 10-13. But right there in the mix with them are Utah Valley (10-12), Cal Baptist (10-13), UT Arlington (9-13) and the Aggies (9-14).

ACU owns the tiebreaker over CBU as a result of the win over third place Stephen F. Austin, alongside UTA. But the Wildcats have lost series to Utah Tech, Sam Houston, Tarleton and UVU, meaning they can’t finish better than seventh.

ACU can only move to seventh if it holds off the Aggies offense, while first place Utah Tech completes its sweep of UVU. Sweeps of CBU by Seattle and UTA by Sam Houston would also be the Wildcats’ postseason odds.

UVU, CBU and UTA all lost their Friday games. The Lancers will play host to a single game in Seattle on Saturday, but the other two schools will have doubleheaders.

The Wildcats and Aggies wrap up their series and regular seasons Saturday at 4pm MT/5pm CT.

Recap Game One | ACU 11, NMSU 10

ACU survived a distressing fifth inning with a two-run strike in the sixth and hung on to beat the Aggies in game one, 11-10.

Elisabeth Schaefer won her first game of the season with 1.2 innings in relief from starter Talia Nielsen while Lauren Schiek came through in the seventh inning for her second save.

ACU jumped out to a 2-0, 7-2 lead and was about to beat the Aggies 9-3 in the sixth when the home team tied the score on a pair of home runs by Hannah Lindsay and Paige Knight. .

Nielsen left the field in favor of Schaefer after Knight’s round-tripper, and after the Aggies pushed their lead runner to third, Schaefer got Kendal Lunar on a flyout to left field.

The Wildcats wasted no time trying to regain the lead. Mercedes Eichelberger tripled with one out and later came home with a batter Olivia Taylor’s RBI single at center. Taylor then scored the eventual game-winning run Avery Milochs single.

Schaefer then threw a much-needed scoreless sixth, but soon ran into problems in the seventh. She first conceded a double to Lindsay, then walked Knight before giving way to Schiek.

NMSU narrowed the deficit to 11-10 on Kaylin Jackson’s infield single and had two on base with two outs when Schiek got Ana Rodriguez to end the game with a popfly to Matt Reiling – who just entered the game as a defensive replacement at second base.

Eichelberger and Taylor did their work from the top of the league table, scoring six runs combined and batting in three, and Miloch capitalized as the cleanup hitter with a double, single and four RBI. Shaylie Alani was also great in game one, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBI.

Game two recap | NMSU 11, ACU 3 (6)

The Aggies mounted an offensive that hurt the Wildcats in four of six frames, leading to their 11-3 run-rule victory.

Knight and Carley each hit a two-run home run to help the home team build a 5–0 lead in the third inning. After ACU passed two in the fifth, New Mexico State responded with another runscoring hit from Knight combined with RBI from Jackson and Lunar to make it 9-2.

ACU scored its final run in the sixth as Sammy Shelander led off with a solo home run off reliever Jordin King.

The Wildcats left seven runners on base and got two out on the basepaths.

After leaving the bases loaded in the second inning, ACU put up two with one out in the third, but Taylor was thrown out at third base trying to tag a ball into center field. Two innings later, Eichelberger attempted to score from first base on Taylor’s double to left field.