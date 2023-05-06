Cricket-Henry hopes NZ whitewash v World No. 1 Pakistan can avoid





KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) Bowler Matt Henry is hopeful New Zealand can avoid a series of whitewashes in Pakistan by putting in an improved performance in Sunday’s fifth and final one-day international against the world number one. New Zealand landed in Pakistan without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is likely to miss this year’s World Cup with a knee injury, while several front-line players are busy fulfilling franchise obligations in the Indian Premier League. The team led by Tom Latham managed to draw 2-2 in the previous T20 series, but Pakistan have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the one-day series. In the fourth ODI on Friday, skipper Babar Azam hit 107 to help Pakistan post an impressive 334-6 at the National Stadium in Karachi. In reply New Zealand were all out for 232 in the 44th left only to succumb to a 102-run defeat. It’s a shame we didn’t really have the success that we wanted Henry to tell reporters after the loss. While it sucks not to have won, we’ve definitely taken some positives out of this tour so far. We have one more game to go and hopefully we can pull off that performance. The tourists hope that the experience of playing nine limited-overs matches in sub-continent conditions will serve them well at the ODI World Cup in India later this year. Henry did not hesitate to admit that Pakistan beat his team at home. First and foremost, our focus was on this tour. “We come here to Pakistan to challenge ourselves and compete as best we can,” said the 31-year-old who has been New Zealand’s top bowler on this tour. It’s obviously frustrating to be four-nil, but sometimes you have to give kudos to the way Pakistan plays their cricket. They are clearly the number one in the world at the moment and play in their home situation. They have really been able to adapt to these circumstances and put pressure on key moments. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

