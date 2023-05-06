Marcus Freeman Travel Blog Day 2 and 3 – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





Katy Lonergan is Associate Athletics Director for Strategic and Football Communications at Notre Dame. She accompanies Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman as he travels around the country visiting Notre Dame Alumni Clubs and representing Notre Dame Football at various fundraising events. Click here for day 1 of the blog!

Wednesday May 3 11:45 am It was an absolutely beautiful day in Columbia, South Carolina, so we officially started the day by walking to lunch downtown, eventually settling on a Mexican restaurant called Cantina 76. The food was delicious, but the opportunity to sitting outside for a meal was the best in part, as South Bend’s spring has apparently decided to postpone the official arrival this year. Next on the schedule was an opportunity for some professional development, but first let me provide some context: Coach Freeman, as many of you know, is an avid supporter of the other athletic teams on campus, especially women’s basketball and head coach Niele Ivey . He and his family attend as many ND women’s basketball games as possible and helping him keep up with the different scores and standings of the Nieles team and the other Irish programs as their seasons unfold is one of the many parts of my job which are many. fun to participate. While Coach Freeman is certainly interested in how all of our ND teams are doing, he has really taken a special interest in the women’s basketball team. He prides himself on knowing all the names of the players and keeping track of how they are doing on the pitch. Because of his interest in women’s basketball and because we were in Columbia, Coach Freeman took the time to stop by and pay a visit to two-time women’s basketball national champion, head coach Dawn Staley. A little side note, if you listen to Coach Freeman you’ve definitely heard the term the bumpy road to better and that’s definitely the literal road we took to meet Coach Staley! Guided by the beautiful weather we decided to walk her, but we didn’t know exactly where we would meet her yet. Needless to say, our first guess was wrong and maybe even our second guess! But after about an hour of walking around the huge campus of the University of South Carolina, we made our way to Coach Staley’s office! Coach Freeman enjoyed talking to Coach Staley about a number of topics including championship culture, NIL and the transfer portal, unsurprisingly. 4:30 in the afternoon It was time to leave Columbia and make our next stop, Chapel Hill, North Carolina to visit the Eastern North Carolina Alumni Club. 6:00 PM The ENC Alumni Club hosted us at the University of North Carolina campus hotel, The Carolina Inn. Coach Freeman kicked off the event again by having a VIP meet and greet, signing memorabilia and taking photos. We sat down for dinner around 7 p.m., and Coach Freeman and Joanna were thrilled to have a special guest at Notre Dame alum and current UNC athletic director, Bubba Cunningham and his wife, Tina, at their table. Dolly Duffy led another entertaining fireside conversation with Coach Freeman and the audience wrapped up the session asking their own questions. In case you’re keeping score at home, the top three questions in Chapel Hill were NIL, transfer portal and what does Notre Dames 2023 offense look like??? The event was organized by Dr. Lynn Damitz, who has hosted the club’s ND Celebration for 14 years in a row. A 1989 Notre Dame graduate, Lynn really knows how to throw an event! She and her host committee presented our tour group with several tasty treats, most of them with a local Carolina flavor. 9:00 am It was time to sprint back to the airport to catch a flight to our next destination, Charleston, South Carolina. While the flight went smoothly for 45 minutes, a quick check with Coach Freeman’s Apple Watch revealed that he had taken about 25,000 steps that day (of which I can verify 10,000 came from guessing where we might find Coach Staley’s office! ). Thursday, May 4 10 hours Being on the road doesn’t mean regular business, so the first job of the day was Coach Freeman sitting down to record a podcast with the Saints’ team reporter. They wanted to hear his thoughts on their new second-round draft pick, Isaiah Foskey. He enjoyed sharing with Saints fans exactly what they’ll see from Notre Dame’s leader, and he was also able to talk a bit about free agent signatory kicker Blake Grupe. 12 o’clock For lunch we had a special stop in mind as Dr. Mark and Lisa Hartman, parents of quarterback Sam Hartman, hosted us for lunch at their new home in nearby Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. An added bonus was that Sam was able to join us as he came home earlier in the day after completing his first semester as a graduate student at Notre Dame. Lisa made an amazing kale salad that was Sam’s favorite and we got to hear stories of Sam growing up. Although the family is new to the area, Sam has already found his favorite place where he spends most of his time when he is home. He and Coach Freeman led the group to Hartmans harbor and he went fishing. 2:30 in the evening Our afternoon consisted of taking time to stroll through downtown Charleston. These trips are quite busy so it was nice to have some rest and be able to explore Charleston for a few hours.

6:00 PM Our third and final alumni club event of the week was with the Notre Dame Club of Charleston. As with the previous two club events, the first 30 minutes were spent signing items and taking photos. A very pleasant surprise in Charleston was to have Leo Albano, a 2022 football graduate, and his family in attendance. Plus, there was a definite buzz in the air when Sam Hartman and his parents were also able to attend the event, giving the Charleston club a special night. After dinner, Coach Freeman and Dolly went to the front of the room for their traditional fireside chat. After about 20 minutes of conversation between the two of them, the Charleston audience had the pleasure of hearing Sam Hartman as well. Coach Freeman called Sam forward to join him for the final 15 minutes of programming and the Q&A portion of the event. Not surprisingly, Sam was a huge hit with the crowd, and during this part of the program we found out, among other things, that 58 people at the Charleston club are booked to attend the season opening match in Dublin, Ireland and that the South Bend spring has been a bit colder than Sam is used to! Our Charleston Club hosts were phenomenal and made the event very welcoming. They ended the evening presenting Coach Freeman with a few gifts. After this tour, his office walls will definitely be covered! A special thanks to Bob Earl and Christen Hall for their hospitality.

8:30 in the evening We are now halfway through the May Alumni Club tour and just over halfway through the events for this week when we head back to the airport. Next stop: Sarasota, Florida. The flight took about an hour. Coach Freeman’s favorite way to spend time on the flights is playing cards, with his favorite games being Spades, Booray and Tonk. On tonight’s run, Booray and Tonk were the games of choice, and the record should stand that he did not walk away the winner. Check back on Sunday for updates on days 4 and 5 of our journey!

