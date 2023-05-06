Quinnipiac’s Men’s Hockey Champions: Who’s Gone Where





The night that Quinnipiac celebrated his national championship in men’s hockey, coach Rand Pecknold talked about NHL teams invading his players. He clearly understood that a team this good would draw attention to the players who made it that way.

Although they attracted pro interest, the underclassman top line of Collin Graf, Jacob Quillan and Sam Lipkin (a draft pick from the Arizona Coyotes) plans to return, the team said. So do senior defensemen CJ McGee and Jayden Lee, thanks to the NCAA’s grant of an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But several Bobcats have gotten a head start in their pro careers, including an NHL contract for standout second-year goaltender Yaniv Perets. Here’s a quick summary of who went where.

Professional contracts Yaniv Perets: A finalist for the Mike Richter Award as NCAA Goalkeeper of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, the goalkeeper left after those two spectacular seasons to sign as a free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes on April 12. contract starts next season. Perets joined their affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, soon after, but did not play. Jack Johnson: He transferred from RPI to Quinnipiac for his senior year and played a solid defense game. He signed with the ECHLs Fort Wayne Komets on April 14. He played all seven playoff games for the Komets, who were eliminated this week. Michael Lombardi: The PhD student from Rhode Island joined Tucsonthe AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, on an amateur tryout on April 13 and scored a goal in his AHL debut. He did not play in the playoffs. Ethan Young: After five years in Hamden, the attacker signed for two years Bakkersveldthe Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate, starting next season. T. J. Friedman: The title team’s first officially announced professional contract was graduate student Friedmanns: the striker signed a professional tryout with the Utica comets, the New Jersey Devils affiliate, on April 11 with an AHL deal for next season. He played two games in the regular season, but did not play in the playoffs going into Friday’s potential elimination game vs. Toronto. Skyler Brind Amour: While Edmonton retains its NHL rights through the summer, BrindAmour signed a two-year AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers on April 25 to start next season. The centerman left after his senior season and had a pro tryout with the Florida Panthers affiliate Charlotte, which was eliminated on Thursday; he didn’t play.



Zach Metsa: The captain signed a two-year AHL contract Rochester, the Buffalo Sabers affiliate, on April 13 with a pro tryout for the remainder of this season. Metsa, a graduate student defender for Quinnipiac, has played three playoff games for the Americans going into Saturday’s deciding Game 5 in Syracuse. Transfers (Courtesy of Brad Elliott Schlossmans transfer sign for the Grand Forks Herald) Matthew Campbell: Defender did not play his freshman season and will be attending Michigan Tech. Chase Clark: A 2021 sixth-round Washington goalkeeper looks set for Sacred Heart. He gave up just 25 shots in 78:29 of the game as a Bobcats freshman.

