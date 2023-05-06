Best performance of the season, top-10 distance crew make final regular season meeting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Frankie Young III , Dominique Wood , Ethan Breen And Brett Norton took event wins on Friday and led Indiana State with a strong performance for the Sycamores at the Billy Hayes Invitational.

Young III had a season best score of 7.36 m (24-01.75) in the long jump, while Breen achieved a career-best 3:46.59 in the 1500 m. Breen used a strong final 250 meters to take four places climb in the final half lap and was one of three Sycamores to run a time under 3:50 in the event, marking the first time in program history Indiana State had three athletes run under 3:50. -3:50 on the 1500m in the same race. Norton had to wait until the final event of the day, but came out on top in the shot put with a score of 17.86m (58-07.25). Wood had a season-best triple jump of 11.76 m (38-07.00).

Also among the notables for the Blue and White were William Staggs who set a PR in the outdoor pole vault for a fifth meeting in a row, and Ryan Porter who performed strongly in both the 100m hurdles and the long jump. Niesha Anderson had a season-best score in the shot put and also threw a USATF U20 Championship standard score in the hammer throw.

Event winners

Top-three finishes

Nyla Jones 100m (second, 11.79)

100m (second, 11.79) Ryan Porter 100m hurdles (second, 14.16), long jump (third, 5.92m/19-05.25)

100m hurdles (second, 14.16), long jump (third, 5.92m/19-05.25) Trevor Thompson high jump (second, 2.08m/6-09.75)

high jump (second, 2.08m/6-09.75) Noah Bolt hammer throw (second, 59.93 m/196-07), discus throw (third, 54.50 m/178-10, sixth in program history)

hammer throw (second, 59.93 m/196-07), discus throw (third, 54.50 m/178-10, sixth in program history) Michelle McDonald 100m (third, 12.07)

100m (third, 12.07) Napoleon Hernandez 800m (third, 1:52.39)

800m (third, 1:52.39) Maria Bishopstoe 800m (third, 2:13.72)

800m (third, 2:13.72) Nyla Jones , Michelle McDonald , Chamomile Gaskin-Griffith , Ianla Hunter 4x100m relay (third, 46.45)

, , , 4x100m relay (third, 46.45) Kevin Krutsch high jump (third, 2.08m/6-09.75)

high jump (third, 2.08m/6-09.75) William Staggs pole vault (third, 5.29m/17-04.75, second in program history)

pole vault (third, 5.29m/17-04.75, second in program history) Hannah Redlin discus throw (third, 47.70m/156-06)

Other notable brands

Sprints/hurdles

Friday was a fairly light day for the sprint group, although both the men’s and women’s hurdlers performed strongly. Ryan Porter (14.16) took second place in the 100 m hurdles, while Eve Grace Quinlan had a career-best grade of 14.87 to finish fourth. Colin Forrest ran a season best 14.68 in the 110m hurdles final while Daryl Black clocked a best time of the season of 14.55 in the preliminaries.

Nyla Jones And Michelle McDonald took top-three finishes in the 100 meters for the Trees, with Jones second at 11.79 and McDonald third at 12.07. Jhivon Wilson was the only competitor in the men’s 100 meters and finished sixth with a time of 10.84. Isiah Thomas also took sixth place in the 200m with a time of 22.07.

Indiana State’s only relay team of the day, the women’s 4x100m consisting of Jones, McDonald, Chamomile Gaskin-Griffith And Ianla Hunter ran a time of 46.45 to finish third.

Distance

The rapid heat of the men’s 1500 meters was a big one for the Sycamores Ethan Breen (3:46.59), Jason Dworak (3:48.45) and jackson war (3:48.83) all less than 3:50 times. It was the first time in program history Indiana State recorded three sub-3:50 1500m times in one race, as Breen and Krieg moved to sixth and tenth, respectively, in program history. Breen also won the heat after a strong push in the back half of the last lap. Emerson Fayman ran a season-best 3:56.60 in normal heat while Kira Young clocked the top time for the Trees in the women’s 1500m with 4:53.68.

Indiana State also had top-three finishes in the 800 meters from Napoleon Hernandez (1:52.39) in the men and Maria Bishopstoe (2:13.72) among the women. Wyat Wyman placed 11th in the fast portion of the event with 1:50.67.

jumps

Indiana State had a strong day in the jumps events, taking top-three finishes in almost every contested event. In addition, the best season performances of Frankie Young III (7.36m/24-01.25) in the long jump and Dominique Wood (11.76m/38-07.00) in the triple jump to take first place. Ryan Porter had a career-best score of 5.92 m (19-05.25) in the long jump to take another podium finish, one of two for her on the day.

The Sycamores also had a pair of top-three finishes in the men’s high jump, such as Trevor Thompson And Kevin Krutsch both covered 2.08m (6-09.75) and finished second and third respectively. Kelsey Bowlds 1.60m (5-03.00) cleared for the Trees in the women’s high jump.

William Staggs continued his impressive season in the pole vault, setting a personal best for the fifth consecutive week. Staggs jumped 5.29m (17-04.25) to finish third in the competition, with his score second in program history). On the women’s side, Selene Weaver And Brooklyn Giertz both managed to make up 3.93 m (12-10.74) to finish in the top 10.

throws

Brett Norton continued his strong campaign for the Blue and White, winning the shot put title with an outdoor career best score of 17.86 m (58-07.25) moving him to eighth in event program history. Norton wasn’t the only Sycamore pitcher with a banner day, like Niesha Anderson had strong performances on the women’s side for the Trees in both the shot put (15.00 m/49-02.50) and hammer throw (54.01 m/177-02). Anderson’s hammer throw point will qualify her for the 2023 USATF U20 Championships.

Noah Bolt took a pair of top three points for the Blue and White Friday, finished second in the hammer throw (59.93m/196-07) and third in the discus throw (54.50m/178-10), with his sixth place in the discus throw in program history. Hannah Redlin also placed third in the women’s discus throw with a top score of 47.70 m (156-06).

Clo Clark was Sycamore’s lone javelin thrower on Friday, finishing with a top throw of 32.16 m (105-06).

Next one

Indiana State heads to Normal, Illinois, for the MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 11-13.

