Nashville high school football coach has been charged with ‘dressing up’ a referee





A high school umpire is suing a football coach for allegedly “dressing” him during an August game. Referee Trae Cardwell said the incident left him in hospital for four days. Cardwell was officiating a game between Maplewood High School and Hunters Lane High School in Nashville when he was reportedly on the clothesline when he ran down the sidelines in the second quarter. Caldwell noted that he was heading to the Hunters Lane touchline to lead a punt. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM The Tennessean was given video showing an umpire, believed to be Cardwell, running across the field and eventually colliding with a coach as the coach points to the field. NASHVILLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH REQUESTED FOR SUFFICIENT CLOTHING OF A REFEREE Coaches are required to stay within a buffer zone during live play. They are also not allowed on the field during a match. In the video, the coach appears to be outside the coaches’ designated area. Almost immediately after the impact, the official rolls onto his stomach with his hands on his head. According to a postgame report, Cardwell was given time to recover after the incident. He was able to lead the rest of the game. Thomas was not sent off from the game, but his team was awarded a 15-yard penalty. Once Cardwell got home to Lexington, he was having trouble breathing and was transported to the intensive care unit at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he stayed for four days to receive treatment for his injured trachea, Kerrick said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Cardwell alleges in his lawsuit that Thomas and his employer, Metro Nashville Public Schools, were negligent. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and Cardwell is seeking damages in excess of $75,000. Thomas could not be reached for comment.

