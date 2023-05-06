Rise of mini-slams increases demands on tired players | Tennis

Hours after successfully completing her first match in Madrid, Daria Kasatkina, the highest ranked women’s player from Russia, stood in the corridors of La Caja Mgica as she described how she was coping with the mental fatigue that had come after years of hoarding in the ever-spinning wheel of professional tennis.

A more topical question followed: she was asked how major tournaments extended by a week influenced those feelings. It affects the hamster’s payment, she said with a laugh. Poor hamster has to work more for the same money. Poor hamster.

Madrid has hosted the 1000 tournaments for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in the southern districts since 2009, but this year everything changed. For the first time, the Madrid Open has become a two-week event. 12 days of main draw preceded by two qualifying days, the singles draws expanded from 56 players to 96, replicating the successful format of the Indian Wells and Miami events.

The expansion reflects the arrival of tennis at a tipping point. In 2020, Andrea Gaudenzi, a former player, was elected the new CEO of the ATP, leading the men’s tour. Gaudenzi took the position with ambitious plans to transform the landscape. He pointed to tennis’s status as the world’s fourth most popular sport and the potential it has yet to realize due to its tricky nature.

The primary phase of ATP’s strategic plan includes expanding the prize pool with the commitment of an annual increment, a new ethos of profit-sharing between ATP players and tournaments, and increased cross-event collaboration. For players and fans alike, however, the most obvious shift was the attempt to essentially turn ATP and WTA 1000 events into mini-slams.

Next week’s tournament in Rome will also take place in two weeks, making the two events a month-long odyssey similar to Indian Wells and Miami. The Shanghai Masters 1000 will be expanded later this year, followed by pre-US Open joint events in Canada in 2025, alternating between Toronto and Montreal and Cincinnati.

The Madrid Open is one of many tournaments being expanded to boost the stature of Masters 1000 events. Photo: Europa Press Sports/Getty Images

The primary goal is to enhance the stature and importance of the Masters 1000 events and close the gap with the grand slams. With more action days for fans and broadcasters, they will generate more money.

Whether all changes will be well received is another question. A defining feature of most ATP and WTA 1000 events has been their liveliness compared to grand slam tournaments. Players usually arrived in Madrid a few days before the main event started, and after two and a half weeks, Madrid and Rome were over. Now it’s four weeks, says Andy Murray.

The ATP has suggested that the extension of the ATP 1000 events will help prevent injury as the longer tournaments allow for more days off for players. I really like it, says Aryna Sabalenka.

It is another preparation for the grand slams. You play 1000 tournaments with the same conditions as a grand slam, so you can prepare for a longer tournament and an extra day off to manage your energy.

While most players emphasized that they are open to change and waiting to see how things turn out, they also expressed some skepticism. Iga Swiatek, the women’s number 1, pointed out that the rest days during major tournaments are still work. If the tournaments were shorter, we’d have more time in between to have days off without even looking at a racket, she says.

Murray takes a similar stance, saying “I’ve heard a lot of players over the years talking, I don’t mean recently, that the season is very long.” I don’t think this necessarily shortens it. It’s just a little more time at tournaments, a little more time on the road.

These are mainly problems that affect top players who go the distance in both events. For those who lose early, normally the lower ranked players, it’s about less playing opportunities. We ended up losing two weeks because we played two tournaments in one month, says Kasatkina. And if you lose the second round, what do you do? You can’t do anything. You can’t play anything. Just practice.

Poor hamster has to work more for the same money. Daria Kasatkina has objected to the changes in the calendar. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Cameron Norrie, the British number 1, acknowledges the benefits of more prize money, but also expresses concern for the lower ranked players. He says: You take an early loss and you want to get back on the track pretty quickly. If not, then there is a lot of time in between.