The Boyle is back: High school hockey teams compete for a title that dates back more than 100 years

What is considered the second oldest trophy in hockey history, trailing only the coveted Stanley Cup, is back in the spotlight after years as an artifact in the provincial archives.

The historic Boyle Trophy was donated in 1903 by Newfoundland Governor Sir Cavendish Boyle and was competed for by the top senior hockey teams in St. John’s and the Maritimes. The trophy was awarded until 1971 when the St. John’s Senior Hockey League folded.

During that run, the hardware was engraved with the many names of the winners. Arguably, there is no one greater than Toronto Maple Leafs legend Howie Meeker, who retired from St. John’s after a pro career that included four Stanley Cups, a coaching stint and an election to the Canadian Parliament. Meeker’s name appears four times on the Boyle as part of the St. John’s guards.

In the 1980s, hockey officials looking for a new place to present the trophy decided that it was best suited for high school competitions, but played for only sporadically and never in an annual tournament.

“This is Newfoundland’s Stanley Cup,” said Michael Holden, manager of the Tier 2 St. Bonaventure’s College high school team, who pushed for the trophy to be brought back to prominence and a tournament to be created in its honor.

That tournament is underway in St. John’s, with eight Tier 2 high school teams from St. John’s, Laval, Mobile, Clarenville and Avondale competing.

“There have been a lot of Tier 1 tournaments all season starting in October, and there have been no Tier 2 tournaments all season,” said Holden.

“So we decided to have our own Tier 2 tournament.”

St. Bon’s itself has a long history with the trophy. The team has won the title more than any other club 27 times since it was first awarded 120 years ago.

St. Bonaventure’s College president Stephen Handrigan said on Friday it was an emotional moment to even stand next to the trophy in The Rooms.

“I think [we won] 16 consecutive years in a row at one point,” he said.

“It’s actually a beautiful trophy and it has some incredible names on it. So it’s worth studying it a bit just to see the names.”

Handrigan said hockey at St. Bon’s dates back even further than the Boyle and even predates some of the most historic teams in the NHL.

“We had our first hockey team that started in 1899. That hockey team predates the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, just to name a few,” he said.

“Our hockey history goes way back, so we celebrate that and claim that. Standing next to the Boyle Trophy kind of reminds me that there’s a deep history within our school in the hockey world and Newfoundland.”

While the actual trophy won’t be awarded to the winning team this weekend, given its age and importance, it will have players’ and coaches’ names engraved on it alongside 120 years of history.

