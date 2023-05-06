Franchises make their choice in the coach design for UTT Season 4

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) conducted the coach design for the tournament’s upcoming season on Friday, May 5 in Mumbai. The six franchises selected their coaches for the fourth edition of UTT, which is scheduled for July 13-20.

The coach’s draft began with determining the order of selection. Each team took the numbered ball (1-6) from a pouch for round 1. The order would be reversed in round 2. Each team had to choose an Indian and a foreign coach.

Bengaluru Smashers, the newest entrant to the competition, was the first of the six teams to make a pick. They went for Mumbai-based coach Sachin Shetty who is also the brother of Indian table tennis star Sanil Shetty.

I think Vesna and Sachin were a combination for Delhi finishing second in 2019. We had that in mind. Our team had done their homework and these were our first picks. It’s always good to be part of a league, especially one that doesn’t include cricket. We are happy to be a part of UTT, said Punit Balan, owner of Bengaluru Smashers.

Dabang Delhi TTC enlisted the help of veteran Indian table tennis coach A Muralidhara Rao. They later selected four-time Olympian Slobodan Grujic of Serbia in the second round.

Speaking about the process of picking up coaches, Dabang Delhi TTC owner Radha Kapoor Khanna said:

We came in with a few comparisons in mind between the International and Indian coaches. We had a few options. We hope that a combination of Muralidhara Rao and Slobodan brings the winning mentality.

Senior National Champion Sreeja Akulas coach Somnath Ghosh was roped in by the Chennai Lions. The UTT defending champion also chose German Jorg Bitzigeio, who helped the German women’s team win the bronze medal at the 2010 World Team Championships.

We are delighted to be part of UTT. We intend to do our best. The combination of Somnath Ghosh and Jorg Bitzigeio will help us pick the best players available in the draft, Chennai Lions owners Harini Yadav and Karishma Yadav said in a joint statement.

UTT 2023: U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan get their desired combination

U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis found their desired combination. U Mumba went for Portugal’s Francisco Santos and Anshul Garg, while Puneri got Paltan N Ravichandran and Hungary’s Zoltan Batorfi. Meanwhile, Goa Challengers chose a combination of five-time Olympian Elena Timina and Parag Agrawal.

The player draw will take place in the first week of June. The event will be held after four years due to the COVID-19 hiatus. The UTT Season 4 will be played at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat



