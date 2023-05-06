Princeton University





PRINCETON The five-time defending Ivy League champion Princeton Women’s Basketball Team has welcomed the new class of 2027. Sky Belker

Los Angeles, California

Windward HS Windward: Recorded 1,413 points, 449 assists and 417 rebounds during her high school career Shot 43.1 percent from deep as senior captain Secured Open Division First Team in 2023 while also earning Gold Coast League MVP and being named LA Times All-Star Named Gold Coast League First Team and an LA Times All-Star in 2022 2022 Windward Athlete of the Year Gold Coast League Second Team selection as a sophomore Team won the Gold Coast League title as a senior Squad was a state finalist and regional champion in 2022 Windward was a CIF-Southern Section Open Division finalist during her second season Lettered in tennis, track and field and beach volleyball National and Spanish Honor Societies Peer Counselor and Dean’s List. Personal: Daughter of Thanda and Harald Belker Father played tennis at Georgia Southern. Mary Bickley

Stow, Ohio

Laurel school Laurel School: McDonald’s All-American nominee as a senior Three-time All-Ohio First-Team 2022 District Player of the Year Scored over 1,400 career points Two-time team MVP and had most assists as a sophomore Team won three district titles marked by a run to the state title as a sophomore Lettered in track Member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Stem Club and Black Student Union National Spanish Exam Gold Medalist. Personal: Daughter of Andrea Morton Has two sisters, Jayanna and Haleijah, and three brothers, Mason, DeAndre, and Cartier. Ashley Chea

Montebello, California

Flintridge Preparation Flintridge Prep: two-time captain who was a McDonalds’ All-American nominee, a John Wooden Award finalist, the CIF Division AAA Player of the Year and Star-News Player of the Year in 2023 Star-News Player of the Year in 2022 Three-time First-Team All-League of 2020-2023 Three-time All-CIF and two-time League MVP Recorded 1,707 points and 325 assists in three seasons Team was three-time undefeated Prep League Champions and won Division AA 2023 CIF crown Lettered in softball Dean’s List all four years and Honor Roll in two years. Personal: Daughter of Lida Ha and BunBaov Chea Has a younger brother. Olivia Hutcherson

Johns Creek, Ga.

Holy Silly Episcopalian Holy Innocents: senior captain who was the North Fulton Player of the Year, First-Team All-State, First-Team All-Region, a GACA Senior All-Star, First-Team All-Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Atlanta Tip-Off Club First-Team Secured Region Player of the Year, First-Team All-State, First-Team All-Region, GACA Junior All-Star, All-Metro, Atlanta Tip-Off Club First Team Junior All-Region and All – Stated sophomore 1A Private Freshman of the Year in 2020. Scored more than 1,200 points, had more than 900 rebounds, 250 steals and 170 blocks Ranked top three in rebounds, blocks and steals and top five in scoring in school history Team won state title in 2020, reached the last four the other three years and won three regional championships All-Region football player literate all four years and helped football team to a state title in 2021 National, Science and English Honor Societies College Board African American Recognition Award College Board AP Scholar. Personal: Daughter of Valerie and Kenneth Hutcherson Has two brothers, Christian and Devin. Dad played basketball in Samford and Alabama. Margo Matthews

Brookline, Massachusetts.

Brookline High School: Senior captioned who averaged 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while also being named Bay State Conference Player of the Year All-Conference and leading the team in scoring each year of her career Led the Bay State Conference in scoring twice All-South Ohio and All-District twice while collecting All-State honors as a sophomore All-Scholastic and All-Boston Globe twice Team MVP and Team Defensive Player of the Year Scored 1,508 points twice National Honor Society Hope Squad Poll Hero Project Best Buddies 4.0 GPA all four years AP US History and Chemistry Teacher Awards. Personal: Daughter of Shelly and John Mattes Has a sister, Kennedy, who will graduate from Princeton in 2023. Cousin, Caroline Herriman, rowed at Columbia. Fadima long

Silver Spring, Md.

Georgetown Visitation Preparation Georgetown Visitation Prep: Two-time captain who scored over 1,000 points Ranked No. 64 in the 2023 ESPNW HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings 2023 McDonalds All-American nominee ISL First-Team, DSAA First Team, Washington Post All-Met Team in 2022 She Got Game MVP ISL All-League and Art Turney Tournament MVP in 2019 Team was two-time ISL Co-Champions and is runner-up in 2022 French Honor Society Booster, Black Women’s Society and Personal Finance Clubs Honor Roll all four years. Personal: Daughter of Lalla Kassambara and Mohammed Tall Has a sister, Madina, and brother, Amadou Brother plays lacrosse in Hampton

