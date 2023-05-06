Which SEC football team has the largest fan base?

It’s been three years since the University of Alabama won a national championship, but the Crimson Tide is still king of the Southeastern Conference.

At least for the sixth straight year, the University of Alabama retained the title of the most popular college football team in the SEC. But the two-time defending champions Georgia Bulldogs are hot on their heels.

According to college sports fan data from the sports marketing company SBRnetAlabama had over 3.4 million fans in January 2023. That was considerably less on an annual basis, as the school fell outside the top 5 most popular schools nationwide.

Still, Alabama remained the most popular team in the SEC, beating the University of Georgia, which had 3.1 million fans in 2023. But the Bulldogs — who have won each of the last two national titles, including a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the 2021 championship game — have the fastest-growing fanbase in the country in the past six years, threatening the title of the most popular team away from Alabama.

Georgia has added nearly 2 million fans since January 2018, with the biggest jump coming in 2022, just after the title game against Alabama. The school’s fan base doubled that year and increased again in 2023, for an overall increase of 172% since 2018.

Some other SEC schools have also been big movers, especially in the past year. No school in the country saw its fanbase grow faster between 2022 and 2023 than Ole Miss, which saw a 163% increase. And South Carolina doubled its fan base during that time.

LSU has seen its fanbase grow steadily since 2019, after the Tigers won a national title that year.

Meanwhile, the two SEC schools in the state of Alabama weren’t fair either.

While Alabama is still the most popular SEC team, Alabama lost nearly 700,000 fans in the past year as fans across the country jump off the Crimson Tides bandwagon and jump more on UGAs. But five SEC schools — including one not yet at the conference — actually saw their fan base dwindle more rapidly.

Auburn University had the fastest shrinking fan base in the country from 2022 to 2023, losing 950,000 fans in a year and cutting its fan base in half. It fell from the sixth most popular SEC team in 2022 to the 10th most popular in 2023.

The fan base of the University of Florida shrank by 26%, the Mississippi States by 22%, and the University of Missouri by 20%. The University of Texas-Austin, which will participate in the conference for years to come, saw its fan base shrink by 22%. If it were at conference today, it could boast the fourth-largest fanbase in the SEC. Fellow newcomer, the University of Oklahoma, would come in 6th.

ALREADY. com in collaboration with the Center for Sports Analysis at Samford University conducted an analysis of college football fans. All analyzes are based on a nationwide survey of 6,330 sports fans in the US conducted in January 2023 by marketing research firm SBRnet.

