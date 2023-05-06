Sports
Which SEC football team has the largest fan base?
It’s been three years since the University of Alabama won a national championship, but the Crimson Tide is still king of the Southeastern Conference.
At least for the sixth straight year, the University of Alabama retained the title of the most popular college football team in the SEC. But the two-time defending champions Georgia Bulldogs are hot on their heels.
[Cant see the chart? Click here.]
According to college sports fan data from the sports marketing company SBRnetAlabama had over 3.4 million fans in January 2023. That was considerably less on an annual basis, as the school fell outside the top 5 most popular schools nationwide.
RELATED: Alabama is losing fans, falls outside the top 5 on the national list of most popular college teams
Still, Alabama remained the most popular team in the SEC, beating the University of Georgia, which had 3.1 million fans in 2023. But the Bulldogs — who have won each of the last two national titles, including a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the 2021 championship game — have the fastest-growing fanbase in the country in the past six years, threatening the title of the most popular team away from Alabama.
[Cant see the map? Click here.]
Georgia has added nearly 2 million fans since January 2018, with the biggest jump coming in 2022, just after the title game against Alabama. The school’s fan base doubled that year and increased again in 2023, for an overall increase of 172% since 2018.
Some other SEC schools have also been big movers, especially in the past year. No school in the country saw its fanbase grow faster between 2022 and 2023 than Ole Miss, which saw a 163% increase. And South Carolina doubled its fan base during that time.
LSU has seen its fanbase grow steadily since 2019, after the Tigers won a national title that year.
Meanwhile, the two SEC schools in the state of Alabama weren’t fair either.
RELATED: Auburn football has the fastest dwindling fan base in the country
While Alabama is still the most popular SEC team, Alabama lost nearly 700,000 fans in the past year as fans across the country jump off the Crimson Tides bandwagon and jump more on UGAs. But five SEC schools — including one not yet at the conference — actually saw their fan base dwindle more rapidly.
Auburn University had the fastest shrinking fan base in the country from 2022 to 2023, losing 950,000 fans in a year and cutting its fan base in half. It fell from the sixth most popular SEC team in 2022 to the 10th most popular in 2023.
The fan base of the University of Florida shrank by 26%, the Mississippi States by 22%, and the University of Missouri by 20%. The University of Texas-Austin, which will participate in the conference for years to come, saw its fan base shrink by 22%. If it were at conference today, it could boast the fourth-largest fanbase in the SEC. Fellow newcomer, the University of Oklahoma, would come in 6th.
[Cant see the list? Click here.]
ALREADY. com in collaboration with the Center for Sports Analysis at Samford University conducted an analysis of college football fans. All analyzes are based on a nationwide survey of 6,330 sports fans in the US conducted in January 2023 by marketing research firm SBRnet.
Got an idea for an Alabama data story? Or questions about Alabama that data might be able to answer? Email Ramsey Archibald at [email protected]and follow him on Twitter @RamseyArchibald. Read more Alabama data stories here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/news/2023/05/which-sec-football-team-has-the-biggest-fanbase.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls for modernization of Chinese industry through artificial intelligence
- Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her size during modeling days | Bollywood
- Which SEC football team has the largest fan base?
- Cowboys drop No. 20 in Florida, advance to Tucson-area final
- Google plans to upgrade search with AI chat, video clips
- Tory councilors blame the losses on the Parliamentary Party
- Trump returns to CNN, testing CEO Chris Licht’s rules
- Malian junta publishes timetable for constitutional referendum
- Brexit heckling leaves Charles III in the UK in search of the body and soul that goes under the crown | International
- Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss blasts Hollywood’s standards of inclusion: They make me vomit
- Women’s Cricket News Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England’s highest wicket taker, retires from internationals
- Queen Camilla wears a white silk coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield