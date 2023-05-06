WERE STILL DANCING! Men’s tennis upsets #24 Illinois





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Sun Devil Men’s Tennis is still alive in the NCAA Tournament! No. 42 ASU defeated No. 24 Illinois 4-3 Friday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, thanks to a freshman three-part thriller Roy Ginat at number 5 gave that head coach Matt Hill his third NCAA Tournament win since the program’s reinstatement in 2016. The Sun Devils will play the Harvard/Siena winner Saturday morning at 11:00 AM AZ, with coverage via Cracked rackets on YouTube. Live stats are available here. Final Box ASU vs Illinois Sun Devil NCAA Tournament Wins Under Matt Hill 2023 4-3 over Illinois in Boston

2021 4-3 over Wichita State in Fort Worth

2019 4-0 over Miami in Fort Worth

Before that, the last NCAA win was in 2004 How it happened ASU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after taking the double thanks to a 6-0 sweep over No. 2 of Murphy Casson / Max McKennon and a 7-5 victory over No. 1 of Jacob Bullard / Constantinos Koshis .

/ and a 7-5 victory over No. 1 of / . Singles was a battle from start to finish. McKennon took a hard 6-0, 6-1 loss over No. 2 to Illinois’ Hunter Heck, but ASU celebrated wins over No. 1 and No. 4 over Cassone (7-6, 6-4) and Bullard ( 7-6, 7-5). Additional Illinois wins over No. 3 and No. 6 tied the game at 3–3.

All eyes were on Ginat and William Mroz at number 5. Ginat won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 2-6. The pair were neck and neck in the third, with the final frame tied at 3-3 at one point, but Ginat kept the pressure on and eventually won 6-4 thanks to a long ball from Mroz.

Ginat’s win was his first singles win in four matches, snapping a three match losing streak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/5/5/mens-tennis-we-re-still-dancing-mens-tennis-upsets-24-illinois The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos