



Legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger aren’t completely sold on artificial intelligence. While AI has become a major buzzword in Q1 earnings calls and is the catalyst for a tech rally to begin 2023, Buffett, 92, and Munger, 99, argue it may not be as revolutionary as some claim. “I’m personally skeptical of some of the hype surrounding artificial intelligence,” Munger said at the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) Annual Meeting. “I think old-fashioned intelligence works quite well.” AI has been front and center on Wall Street since OpenAI launched the latest version of ChatGPT in late November. Since then, tech companies have become increasingly interested in AI, as ChatGPT became the fastest-growing app ever, and stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and C3.ai. (AI) have skyrocketed. AI has been the focus of earnings calls as technology companies wage an AI war against each other. Alphabet said its AI efforts lost $3.3 billion in the first quarter, while Microsoft believes it can help gain market share amid a generational shift in the search. Microsoft has become a leader in the space, investing $10 billion in OpenAI. And the company’s founder, Bill Gates, recently presented some of the company’s AI technology to Buffett. “It did these remarkable things, but it couldn’t tell jokes,” Buffett said. “Bill told me that in advance and prepared me. But it’s just not there.” Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, left, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates play table tennis against prodigy Ariel Hsing in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 1, 2016. (AP Photo/John Peterson) While there has been a lot of excitement about AI, the prospects for the technology have not been viewed entirely positively. A group of celebrity tech founders wrote a letter warning of the dangers of AI, and last week IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said AI could replace nearly 8,000 jobs at the company. Buffett compared the disruptive nature of AI to the atomic bomb, which the United States used to finally end World War II. Buffett described the tactics of war as necessary, but wondered, “Is it good for the world’s next 200 years?” Story continues If something can do all sorts of things, I’m a little concerned because now we can’t undo it,” Buffett said. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett (left) and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are seen at the annual Berkshire Shareholders’ Shopping Day in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan Just like Munger and Buffett were unimpressed by other trendy stock games like cryptocurrencywhich Munger called a “venereal disease,” Berkshire Hathway probably won’t go all in on AI just yet. “With AI, it can change everything in the world except how men think and behave,” Buffet said. “And that’s a big step to take.” Josh is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including stock-moving events Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

