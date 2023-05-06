BeachBows fall to LMU in NCAA round of 16





GULF SHORES, Ala. The University of Hawaiʻi beach volleyball team saw the season end with a 3–1 loss to Loyola Marymount in the opening round of the NCAA Championship. Earning an NCAA bid for the sixth time, the Rainbow Wahine finished the season with a 27-9 record. After their game was postponed due to weather late on Friday, the teams returned to court on Saturday morning. Despite the early start, both teams came out energized with the No. 6 seeded Lions eventually ousting the No. 11 Rainbow Wahine from the NCAAs for the second straight year in a hotly contested game. UH started strong and won the first set on the top three courts. However, LMU (29-8) took care of business on the No. 4 and No. 5 flights, where they went up 2-0 in the dual with a pair of straight set wins. The ‘Bows got their strongest performance of the day from the No. 2 pair Kylin Loker And Riley Wagener who rolled past Abbey Thorup and Kristine Garder 21-17, 21-14. That gave UH his first point of the day and kept UH in position for the win in the dual.

The match would be decided on flights No. 1 and No. 3, where the teams each engaged in three-set battles. The No. 1 track was a first-team All-Americans game Brooke van Sickle And Kaylee Glagau went back and forth with LMU’s Melanie Paul and Vilhelmiina Prihti. However, the thrilling battle was left unfinished as the pair of Jacinda Ramirez and Isabelle Raffel finally took the dual for the Lions with a 19-21, 21-18, 15-8 victory over Elijah Huddleston And Jamie Santer at Court No. 3. Glagau and Van Sickle finished another great season with a score of 29-3. In addition to All-America honors, the duo was also named Big West Pair of the Year and earned AVCA Top Flight Honors. It was the last career game for Van Sickle and five other BeachBows at Huddleston, Loker, Chandler Cowell , Leah Kruse And Sophia Russo . As UH’s season drew to a close, the Lions advanced to the quarterfinals where they faced No. 3 seeded USC. LMU 3 Hawaii 1

1. Paul/Prihti (LMU) led Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) 13-21, 21-11, 14-13

2. Wagons/Locomotives (HAW) def. Thorup/Garder (LMU) 21-17, 21-14

3. Defeating Ramirez/Reffel (LMU). Huddleston/Santer (UH) 19-21, 21-18, 15-8

4. Chloe Hooker/Cassie Chinn (LMU) defeated. Sydney Miller /Cowell (UH) 21-15, 21-19

5. Madi Firnett/Isabelle Tucker (LMU) defeated. Sarah Burton / Kruse (UH) 21-9, 22-20

Order of finishing: 5, 4, 2, 3* #HawaiiBVB

